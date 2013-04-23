* HSI -1.2 pct, H-share -2 pct, CSI300 -2.8 pct

* Beta plays bear brunt of hit, cement producers tumble

* China oil majors slide, gas price cuts loom

* Great Wall Motor slides from Monday's record closing highs

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 23 China shares appeared headed for their worst day in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighing on Hong Kong markets, after a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in April in the world's second-largest economy came in weaker than expected.

Growth-sensitive counters extended losses after China's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for April fell to 50.5 from the final March 51.6 reading.

China's industry ministry said separately that companies had no strong desire to invest given weak demand and overcapacity.

At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2.8 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index skidded 2.1 percent. Both were set for their worst daily loss since March 28.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 percent to 21,773.7 points, retracing about half of its strong gains last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.

Losses on Tuesday, however, were not accompanied by surging bourse volume or turnover. Hong Kong turnover and Shanghai volume by midday were consistent with Monday's levels.

"Today's data is a confirmation of a weak trend. We are going to see softer economic data ahead and seasonality factors are not going to help," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communication International Securities.

"My position still hasn't changed: I won't be telling clients to take excessive risks. Markets are still adjusting to this slower reality, we are going to have a volatile summer," Hong added.

On Tuesday, Chinese oil majors were broadly weaker, also hurt by a report in the Securities Daily newspaper, citing industry sources, that the National Development and Reform Commission could announce a cut in gas prices of between 4.5 and 5.5 percent as global oil prices slide.

PetroChina sank 2.7 percent in Hong Kong to near last Thursday's 7-1/2-month intra-day low at HK$9.21, while its Shanghai listing fell 1.3 percent.

SLOWING GROWTH, RISING RISKS

Coming after China's economy growth unexpectedly slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter from 7.9 percent in the three months before, the latest PMI added to concerns that a credit boom is not stoking growth.

"This is a disconnect between a traditional leading indicator and real economic growth. Nobody knows for sure where the money has gone," said BoCom's Hong.

Chinese banks were among the leading drags on benchmark indexes in both markets. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) fell 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.

Anhui Conch Cement tumbled 4 percent in Hong Kong and 6.5 percent in Shanghai after China's largest cement producer said its 2013 first-quarter net profit declined 22 percent from a year earlier.

Great Wall Motor fell 1.2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 in Shanghai. Both its A and H-share listings had closed at record highs on Monday. Traders had cited reported comments from an executive that new products unveiled over the weekend could help raise 2013 sales by 30 percent, higher than the company's previous guidance.

But in a statement to the Hong Kong Exchange after markets closed on Monday, the company denied April 22 news reports which cited an executive saying its sports utility sales surged 92 percent in the first quarter and that new vehicles would help the company post a 30 percent increase in 2013 sales.