* HSI +1.7 pct, H-shares +2 pct, CSI300 +1.9 pct

* Modest volumes as markets rebound after Tuesday's losses

* Huaneng Power soars to 5-1/2-year high after robust Q1 earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares rebounded on Wednesday, while mainland China markets had their first gain in three days, helped by strong gains for Chinese utility Huaneng Power as investors cheered its robust quarterly earnings.

Gains came in relatively modest volumes with the financial sector stronger ahead of a slew of first quarter corporate earnings results from heavyweight Chinese banking, insurance and brokerage counters later this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent to 22,183.1 points, its highest closing level since April 3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2 percent, more than clawing back steep Tuesday losses.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6 percent to move further above its 200-day moving average.

Shanghai volume was the weakest in four sessions, while Hong Kong turnover was consistent with its 20-day moving average despite climbing to the highest in four days.

Still, the Hang Seng Index is down 7 percent from its 2013 peak, while the China Enterprises Index has dived 13 percent. The CSI300 has shed 10 percent and the Shanghai Composite 9 percent.

"Investors are still very bearish on China mainly on macro reasons," said Francis Cheung, CLSA's head of Hong Kong-China equity strategy.

Tuesday's weak flash PMI aggravated jitters that a credit expansion earlier this year is not translating into growth in the world's second-largest economy.

But there are signs that some sectors are proving otherwise.

On Wednesday, Huaneng Power surged 6 percent to its highest since December 2007 as investors cheered its 178 percent surge in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, which bettered market expectations.

Deutsche Bank analysts said that Huaneng's net profit increased mainly due to lower fuel costs, with first-quarter net profit implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 18 percent.

They said there could be positive revisions to consensus estimates for Huaneng's earnings considering further improvement in power output and new projects for the rest of the year. Lower interest rates after the company refinanced its bank loans also helped.

Huaneng shares are now up nearly 23 percent on the year after spiking 74 percent in 2012. At 10 times forward 12-month earnings, they are still trading at a 21 percent discount to the historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

"It's a good stock to hold, but its ROE improvement on declining coal prices is more a cyclical factor and not a recurrent theme," CLSA's Cheung said.

First-quarter earnings reporting season will peak later this week, but several financials were due to post their results later on Wednesday, including China Minsheng Bank, China Pacific Insurance (CPIC) and Haitong Securities .

Minsheng Bank climbed 3.8 percent in Shanghai and 2.9 percent in Hong Kong.

Minsheng has risen 4.6 percent in Hong Kong this year after jumping 33 percent in 2012. It is trading at 16 percent discount to its historic median forward 12-month price-to-book valuation, according to StarMine.

CPIC gained 2.9 percent in Shanghai and 2.4 percent in Hong Kong, while Haitong rose 3.6 percent in Shanghai and 1.7 percent in Hong Kong.