* HSI +1 pct, H-shares +1.4 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct
* Jiangxi Copper jumps as Shanghai copper futures soars
* COSL lifted by DB upgrade on improved growth prospects
* Anti-graft move may douse expected China Q2 FAI pickup:
CLSA
By Clement Tan and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, May 6 Hong Kong shares climbed to
their highest in almost two months on Monday, while onshore
China markets rose to a two-week high, buoyed by robust gains
for commodities-related counters as prices in physical markets
soared.
But gains in Hong Kong came in turnover that was weaker than
Friday's and was almost 10 percent below average. Shanghai
volume, however, improved for a second session and was almost 10
percent above average.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 22,915.1
points, its highest close since March 11. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained
1.4 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was up 1.2 percent. Both closed at their highest
since April 22.
"The active money in (Hong Kong) still remains quite short
term, and today it's chasing stocks that were relative
underperformers last week," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
Jiangxi Copper jumped 5.2 percent in
its best day in five months in Hong Kong and 3.6 percent in
Shanghai after Shanghai copper futures climbed by their 5
percent limit, catching up with strong gains last week after a
positive U.S. April jobs report.
But shares of China's top refined copper producer finished
off the day's highs after Reuters reported that it shut a
100,000-tonnes-a-year facility over the weekend due to a
shortage of scrap and will bring forward maintenance at two
facilities with combined capacity of near 450,000 tonnes a year.
Preliminary April trade data on Wednesday is likely to show
China's main commodity imports rose in April from a month ago,
supported by a seasonal recovery in demand, but the pace of
growth in the second quarter will likely be capped by
constraints on manufacturing.
The Chinese oil sector was a key outperformer, following
higher crude oil prices. CNOOC rose 1.4 percent, also
helped by a UBS upgrade from "neutral" to "buy" after
incorporating Nexen, which the Chinese oil giant had acquired,
into their earnings outlook.
China Oilfield Services climbed 5.2
percent to its highest close since April 11 after the Deutsche
Bank upgraded their view on the stock from "hold" to "buy" on
better growth prospects, with CNOOC's impending ramp-up of its
offshore China production in 2014-2016 likely to benefit COSL.
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth jumped 5
percent in Shanghai on hopes that it will benefit from plans to
consolidate China's rare earths industry after the country's
Ministry of Industry released its planned focus for the year.
NEW CHINA NORMAL
These growth-sensitive sectors were strong on Monday despite
a new private survey adding to more evidence of rising risks to
a revival in the world's second-largest economy.
The HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to
51.1 in April from 54.3 in March, its lowest since August 2011,
with new order expansion the slowest in 20 months and staffing
levels in the service sector decreasing for the first time since
January 2009.
Beijing is due to release April economic data later this
week, starting with trade on Wednesday and inflation on
Thursday, with money supply and loan growth expected from
Friday.
In a report on Monday, CLSA strategists said the anticipated
pick up in fixed asset investment in the second quarter could
disappoint because local governments could be more hesistant to
start large projects due to tight scrutiny from Beijing's
anti-corruption campaign.
Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment spiked 5.9
percent after saying it would buy assets in Macau's Cotai from
Get Nice Holdings Ltd for HK$3.25 billion ($419
million).