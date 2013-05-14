* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.8 pct, CSI300 -2.0 pct

* China property sinks after beijing tightens pre-sales requirement

* Jiangxi Copper drops after Macquarie downgrade

* StanChart rebounds from more than 5-month closing low

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 14 Chinese shares were headed for their worst daily loss in three weeks on Tuesday, dragging Hong Kong markets into the red, after official media suggested that Beijing is unlikely to ease policy despite patchy April economic data.

The Chinese property sector was also hit by fears of more tightening after the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported that developers looking to obtain pre-sales licenses for new housing projects in Beijing now require both the approval of the deputy mayor and the housing bureau.

At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.6 percent. Both indexes are now due for their worst loss since April 23.

Weakness in the mainland forced a reversal of early gains in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.8 percent, retreating further from a two-month closing high recorded last Friday.

"The latest set of data suggests the economy remains sluggish, and with policy easing looking unlikely, we might be see more weakness when investors sell off the small and mid-cap names, which have been outperforming on the year," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities.

On Tuesday, the CSI500 of small- and mid-cap names listed in the mainland fell 1.8 percent, but is still up nearly 8 percent on the year. This compares to the 1.7 percent loss on the CSI300 and 2.8 percent loss for the Shanghai Composite.

Factory output growth and fixed-asset investment in the world's second-largest economy were weaker than expected last month, but the China Securities Journal reported that Beijing could tolerate 7 percent growth, compared to the current 8 percent annual target.

Commodities counters were among the biggest percentage losers. Jiangxi Copper is set for its third-straight loss in Hong Kong, falling 3.1 percent. Its Shanghai listing shed 2.4 percent.

Macquarie analysts downgraded their view on its H-share listing from "outperform" to "neutral", while cutting their price target by 32 percent, expecting copper prices to remain weak through 2014 due to a worsened surplus of supply.

China Vanke and Poly Real Estate were among top index drags after the Securities Times reported flat new home prices in Beijing in the first 12 days of May and declining volumes and prices in the secondary market.

Vanke fell 2.4 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate slid 2.4 percent in Shanghai. China Overseas Land fell 0.9 percent to its lowest since end-April in Hong Kong.

Producers of Chinese premium alcohol, often offered as gifts to officials by those seeking favour, were hurt after Premier Li Keqiang called for less political power in China's market economy.

Kweichow Moutai dived 3.7 percent after closing on Monday at its highest since Jan. 23 in Shanghai. Wuliangye shed 2.6 percent and was set for its worst loss since March 27.

Standard Chartered rebounded 3.7 percent from Monday's more than five-month closing low. U.S. activist investors Muddy Waters told a conference last week it had bet against the bank because of its "deteriorating" loan quality.