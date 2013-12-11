* HSI -1.2 pct, H-shares -2.3 pct, CSI300 -1.2 pct
* China coal dive, clean energy buoyed by 2014 energy plan
* Outperformers slump before end of annual planning meeting
* Everbright International spikes despite new share issuance
By Clement Tan and Alice Woodhouse
HONG KONG, Dec 11 China shares sank to their
lowest in more than a week early Wednesday, weighing on Hong
Kong markets, as coal producers slid after the country's top
economic planner said its use will be curbed to combat
pollution.
Profit-taking sapped recent outperformers as investors
marked time before the end of an annual economic planning
meeting, which started on Tuesday and where China's leaders are
expected to set 2014 economic targets and reform priorities.
While targets are usually only announced at the annual
parliamentary session in March, investors expect a communiqué at
the planning meeting for more signs of Beijing's reform
priorities.
More November data is also due, with numbers for money
supply, loan growth and total social financing expected by Dec.
15.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to
23,448.7 points, dipping below chart support at about 23,500.
The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong sank 2.3 percent to its lowest since Nov.
18.
Traders said losses in Hong Kong accelerated in the late
morning as selling pressure spiked for index futures, which in
turn triggered some callable bull contracts at about 23,500 for
the Hang Seng Index.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was down 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index slid 1.1 percent. Both broke below the
their range for the last week and were at their lowest since
Dec. 3.
"The pressure for a downward correction has been building
given that we have been stuck in the same range since Beijing
unveiled reform details in mid-November," said Zhang Qi, a
Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities.
"Recent outperformers such as non-banking financials are
coming under some profit-taking pressure, people are waiting for
any possible new reform signals when the economic work meeting
ends," Zhang added.
On Wednesday, one signal came from the National Development
and Reform Commission.
The top economic planning agency and price regulator listed
its key energy conservation initiatives for 2014, which includes
reducing coal consumption and formulating a program to control
its usage, according to the Securities Times.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd fell 3.3
percent in Hong Kong and 1.5 percent in Shanghai. China Coal
Energy Co Ltd tumbled 3.7 percent in Hong
Kong, to a four-week low, and fell 1.5 percent in Shanghai.
ENERGY CONSERVATION
In a conference call on Tuesday to energy conservation and
reducing pollution, NDRC vice chairman Xie Zhenhua said China
would promote clean energy and speed up development of
hydropower, nuclear power, wind power and solar.
Huaneng Renewable climbed 2.1 percent in Hong
Kong, while Hubei Energy Group, which derives nearly
two-thirds of its revenue from natural gas and thermal,
hydroelectric and wind power, surged 4.4 percent in Shenzhen.
China Everbright International soared 4.4 percent
after issuing HK$3.66 billion ($472 million) of new shares to
its controlling shareholder, raising capital to develop its
environmental protection business.
China's cabinet, the State Council, announced late on
Tuesday that it was removing 82 powers from a number of central
government ministries, including the powerful NDRC and the
Ministry of Environmental Protection, as it bids to cut red tape
and prevent Beijing's army of bureaucrats from micromanaging the
world's second-largest economy.
Shares of Citic Securities , China's
largest listed brokerage, sank more than 3 percent in both Hong
Kong and Shanghai. Its H-share listing has fallen nearly 6
percent from a Dec. 2 high.
Chinese non-banking financials are proxy plays for financial
reforms in the mainland. They have broadly outperformed after
Beijing's mid-November reform announcement, which was followed
by others from various regulators.
China is revising its securities law and writing a futures
law, the legislature said on Tuesday, as the government moves to
implement ambitious financial reform goals.