* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares -1.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct

* China shares fall after factory activity drops to 3-month low

* Energy and consumer plays down amid concerns of slower growth

* China approves six more IPOs - official media

By Yimou Lee

HONG KONG, Jan 2 China shares fell during the first trading session of the year on Thursday, dragging down Hong Kong stocks, as investors worried about slower economic growth after China's December factory activity fell to its lowest in three months.

The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low at 50.5 in December from November's 50.8, as export orders and output weakened.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at 23,249.28 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.3 percent to its one-week low.

The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listing dropped 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at 2,106.70 points.

"The PMI definitely hit the market sentiment as it doesn't indicate to a strong economic recovery," said Chen Li, A-share strategist at UBS in Shanghai.

"New shares listings will be the market focus for the next two weeks as their IPO offering price and performance would greatly affect the market," Li said.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday China has approved six more companies to list on mainland stock exchanges, the second batch to get approval since regulators ended a year-long freeze on initial public offerings earlier this week.

HSBC's PMI figures came one day after China's official data also showed sings of weaker growth momentum, with its official PMI dipped to 51.0 in December from November's 51.4.

Energy counters were among the biggest losers. Refiner Sinopec Corp fell 1.3 percent in Hong Kong, while China Shenhua Energy dropped 2.5 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai.

In Shanghai, China Oilfield Services Ltd plunged 6 percent to its lowest in almost two weeks, while China's Yanzhou Coal Mining shed 2.6 percent.

Financial and consumer firms were also weak, with China Merchants Bank falling 1.7 percent and Hua Xia Bank down 3.3 percent.

Tsingtao Brewery fell 3.4 percent in Shanghai, while distiller Kweichow Moutai shed 2 percent.