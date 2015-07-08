SHANGHAI, July 8 Chinese stock markets tumbled
again on Wednesday as investors shrugged off a series of support
measures by Chinese regulators, including the central bank's
first public statement in support of the market since it cut
interest rates in late June.
The CSI300 index slumped more than 7 percent at
the open and was down 4.8 percent at 3,739.18 points by 0208
GMT.
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 8 percent and
was down 4.7 percent at 3,551.13 points by mid-morning.
Both indexes have slumped some 30 percent from mid-June
peaks. At current average rates of decline, both indexes could
give up all their yearly gains as soon as next week.
China stock futures pointed to further losses. The CSI300
stock index futures for July fell 6.2 percent, to 3,611, 128.2
points below the current value of the underlying index.
Losses on the mainland also weighed heavily on Hong Kong
shares, with the Hang Seng Index down 3.3 percent and
shares of Chinese companies listed in the city falling
4.2 percent.
The People's Bank of China said on Wednesday before stock
markets opened that it would support market stability by
providing liquidity through borrowing, bond issuance, collateral
backed financing and re-lending, while guarding against systemic
financial risk.
The statement came shortly after announcements by other
regulators, including one by China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) spokesperson Deng Ge warning of panic in the
market and increasing "irrational selling" of stocks.
The CSRC said it would provide liquidity to brokerages via
the China Securities Finance Corp, a state-controlled industry
body, and would also monitor conditions in the small-cap CSI500
futures market.
The China Securities Finance Corp said it will step up
purchases of shares in medium and small-cap stocks, which have
been selling off rapidly as investors migrate into large-cap
blue-chip shares targeted for investment by the stock
stabilisation fund, or sell out of the market entirely.
The China Financial Futures exchange announced it would
raise requirements for short positions against CSI500 index
futures, which would make it more difficult to short that index,
while the insurance regulator chimed in by allowing insurers to
buy more blue chip stocks.
None of the announcements inspired confidence in morning
trade.
Listed companies are hurrying to escape the rout by
suspending trading in their shares. Over 500 China-listed firms
on Wednesday announced trading halts on the Shanghai, Shenzhen
Exchange, an analysis of company statements showed, sharply
increasing the number of firms looking to take shelter from the
crash.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)