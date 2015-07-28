SHANGHAI, July 28 China stocks slumped further
on Tuesday morning after their worst single-day drop in more
than eight years in the previous session, shrugging off
Beijing's promises of more support for the market.
Stock regulators said late on Monday they were prepared to
buy more shares to support the stock market, and would deal
severely with anyone engaged in "malicious shorting".
Reuters reported that the state-run margin lender had repaid
loans intended to support the stock market ahead of schedule,
alarming investors who feared the government's commitment to
supporting the ailing market may be flagging.
The CSI300 index fell 3.1 percent to 3,698.70
points by 0131 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 3.4 percent to 3,598.10 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August pointed to
further losses, falling 3.3 percent to 3,635.6, or 63.10 points
below the current value of the underlying index.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.6
percent, to 24,199.92 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1
percent, to 11,106.97.
