(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index down 2.4 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.3 pct

* HSI down 13 percent in month to date, Shanghai down 6.5 pct

* Cyclicals biggest losers in HK and Shanghai

* Cement issues drag Shanghai lower on physical price decline

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 19 Hong Kong shares faltered on Friday, led by cyclicals, and is poised for a fourth straight weekly loss after data on Thursday renewed concern that the United States could be headed for a recession, worsened by lingering weakness among European banks.

But turnover was average at best, unlike the spike seen in the big selloff last week, but consistent with levels seen this week, suggesting investors were not panicking but choosing to stay out of the market.

"We're kind of used to the volatility by now," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "There could be further downside in the near term, but the response probably won't be as big as the plunge on Wall Street."

The Hang Seng Index was down 2.38 percent at 19,540.6 by the midday trading break, with near-term support seen between its May 2010 low near 19,000 and 19,300, its closing low on Aug. 9.

The benchmark is down 13 percent in the month so far, possibly on track for its worst monthly performance since the 2008 financial crisis. It plunged 22 percent in October of that year.

The Hang Seng Index's top beta plays saw some of the bigger percentage losses as investors rolled out of names with high correlation to the benchmark indexes, meaning they are more likely to get caught up in violent market moves.

Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped 4.3 percent, while shipper Cosco Pacific Ltd was the top percentage loser among benchmark components, down 5.7 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the biggest weight on the Hang Seng Index, was the benchmark's top drag, retreating 3.3 percent and nearing a two-year low set last week.

SHANGHAI LOWER, BUT OUTPERFORMS ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.33 percent at 2,525.55 points at midday, outperforming Asian peers on a weak day for the region, but on track for its fifth-straight weekly loss.

China's markets were closed and therefore more insulated from external volatility than regional peers, analysts said. Only a limited number of institutional investors are licensed to trade in the mainland A-share market.

The Shanghai Composite Index is down 6.5 percent in August to date, and could post its worst monthly performance in more than a year. It lost 7.5 percent in June last year.

Cyclicals were the top drags, with energy issues dominating. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd lost 3.3 percent while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost 1.2 percent.

Cement counters extended losses after the Shanghai Securities News reported a decrease in physical cement prices in eastern China, defying expectations for a rise on growing demand. This could be exacerbated as Beijing extends home purchase curbs to second- and third-tier cities.

Anuhui Conch Cement Co Ltd lost 4.9 percent in Shanghai and 5.7 percent in Hong Kong in volumes exceeding its respective 30-day averages. (Editing by Chris Lewis)