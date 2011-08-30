(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng Index up 2.2 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1 pct
* CCB jumps after BofA says will sell up to half its stake
* HK, Shanghai turnover remains below average
* Banks, coal issues lead Shanghai rebound
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Hong Kong shares
extended gains on Tuesday, boosted by Chinese banks, but broader
turnover stayed weak, suggesting conviction was still lacking
after steep losses in early August knocked more than 9 percent
off the Hang Seng Index.
Better-than-expected consumer spending data alleviated fears
that the United States is falling back into recession
, but turnover is likely to stay thin ahead of
other key U.S. economic data later this week that could help
investors make longer term investment decisions.
"This rebound is probably a reaction to the steep falls in
early August, but we're probably reaching the limit of this
rebound since turnover has been so low," said Edward Huang, a
strategist with Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index was up 2.22 percent at 20,305.99
by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index
of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies was up 3.32 percent.
While midday turnover surged to its highest since early
July, Bank of America Corp's (BofA) sale of an $8
billion stake in China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
accounted for the bulk.
CCB was the benchmark's top boost, gaining 4.1 percent in
volume exceeding 14 times its 30-day average. One trader said
4.4 billion shares were sold at HK$4.94 in pre-opening trade,
representing a discount of about 11 percent off its Monday's
HK$5.55 close.
BofA is selling 13.1 billion CCB shares for $8.3 billion, it
said on Monday, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost
capital.
BANKS LEAD SHANGHAI REBOUND
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.99 percent to
2,602.02 by midday, rebounding above the psychological 2,600
level and clawing back losses after falling 1.4 percent on
Monday.
Analysts said investors had overreacted on Monday to news
that China had ordered banks to widen the base for calculating
required reserves , with traders saying further
rises in interest rates or the reserve requirement ratio (RRR)
appeared unlikely in the near term.
Expectations of no imminent change in monetary policy
boosted cyclicals including several banks after jittery retail
investors indiscriminately sold banks after Beijing's latest
move to soak up money supply.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was
the top boost to the Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1.72 percent.
"This rebound is within in our forecast as investors
over-reacted on yesterday's RRR news. Open market operations
could offset its influence and today's rebound is a
re-adjustment to the news," said Xiangcai Securities analyst
Cheng Yi in Shanghai.
Almost all coal miners listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose
after the China Securities Journal reported that the country
would build 14 large coal production bases during the 12th
five-year plan.
Beijing Haohua Energy Resource Co Ltd jumped 4.6
percent, while Gansu Jingyuan Coal Industry And Electricity
Power Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent.
