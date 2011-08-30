(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 2.2 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1 pct

* CCB jumps after BofA says will sell up to half its stake

* HK, Shanghai turnover remains below average

* Banks, coal issues lead Shanghai rebound

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Hong Kong shares extended gains on Tuesday, boosted by Chinese banks, but broader turnover stayed weak, suggesting conviction was still lacking after steep losses in early August knocked more than 9 percent off the Hang Seng Index.

Better-than-expected consumer spending data alleviated fears that the United States is falling back into recession , but turnover is likely to stay thin ahead of other key U.S. economic data later this week that could help investors make longer term investment decisions.

"This rebound is probably a reaction to the steep falls in early August, but we're probably reaching the limit of this rebound since turnover has been so low," said Edward Huang, a strategist with Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2.22 percent at 20,305.99 by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies was up 3.32 percent.

While midday turnover surged to its highest since early July, Bank of America Corp's (BofA) sale of an $8 billion stake in China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) accounted for the bulk.

CCB was the benchmark's top boost, gaining 4.1 percent in volume exceeding 14 times its 30-day average. One trader said 4.4 billion shares were sold at HK$4.94 in pre-opening trade, representing a discount of about 11 percent off its Monday's HK$5.55 close.

BofA is selling 13.1 billion CCB shares for $8.3 billion, it said on Monday, in its latest effort to shed assets and boost capital.

BANKS LEAD SHANGHAI REBOUND

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.99 percent to 2,602.02 by midday, rebounding above the psychological 2,600 level and clawing back losses after falling 1.4 percent on Monday.

Analysts said investors had overreacted on Monday to news that China had ordered banks to widen the base for calculating required reserves , with traders saying further rises in interest rates or the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) appeared unlikely in the near term.

Expectations of no imminent change in monetary policy boosted cyclicals including several banks after jittery retail investors indiscriminately sold banks after Beijing's latest move to soak up money supply.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was the top boost to the Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1.72 percent.

"This rebound is within in our forecast as investors over-reacted on yesterday's RRR news. Open market operations could offset its influence and today's rebound is a re-adjustment to the news," said Xiangcai Securities analyst Cheng Yi in Shanghai.

Almost all coal miners listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose after the China Securities Journal reported that the country would build 14 large coal production bases during the 12th five-year plan.

Beijing Haohua Energy Resource Co Ltd jumped 4.6 percent, while Gansu Jingyuan Coal Industry And Electricity Power Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)