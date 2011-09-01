(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Hong Kong shares gained on Thursday, led by beaten-down cyclicals, but retreated from their intraday high after hitting a key resistance level that is expected to cap the recovery from August lows in the near term.

The Hang Seng Index has bounced almost 8 percent from its Aug. 9 low, returning to levels last seen on Aug. 5, the lower end of the downside gap that formed after the global selloff knocked more than 4 percent off the benchmark.

"We are very likely to meet resistance at 21,000 ... People are switching out of those stocks that have led the rally and into those that have been hammered," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management. He added that much of the rally in the last month was due to short squeezes.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.45 percent at 20,831.65 by the midday trading break in modest turnover, poised for a fourth straight gain. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong rose 1.41 percent.

Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the third biggest beta play among Hang Seng components, was its top percentage gainer, up 6.73 percent in strong volume.

Chalco did not track the rebound on the Hang Seng Index in the second half of August, dragged lower primarily by weaker-than-expected first-half earnings, losing more than 22 percent on the month. The Hang Seng Index, by comparison, lost 8.5 percent.

China Mobile Ltd , the second biggest component on the benchmark index, could extend its outperformance should the index breach resistance. It gained 1.3 percent in August.

Despite nearing a 10-month high after gains of almost 2 percent on the day, China Mobile is not constrained by a downside gap on the charts seen for the benchmark or its biggest weight, HSBC Holdings Ltd .

SHANGHAI LOWER ON CYCLICAL NAMES

The Shanghai Composite Index cut early gains to fall 0.19 percent to 2,562.52 by midday, dragged by energy and industrial issues, sectors seen more sensitive to the economy.

The Shanghai energy sector index was down 0.32 percent, while the industrial sub-index was down 0.25 percent. Shan Xi Guo Yang New Energy Co Ltd lost 0.98 percent.

With data on Thursday suggesting factory activity in the world's second-largest economy had largely steadied in August, market watchers say this could embolden Beijing's aggressive approach towards reducing inflation.

China Premier Wen Jiabao signalled on Thursday that controlling inflation would remain a top priority in coming months even as the global economy wobbles.

A-share turnover at midday sank to a 2-1/2 month low, marginally lower than lows on Wednesday, suggesting investors are awaiting more economic data before making bigger bets in mainland markets. (Editing by Chris Lewis)