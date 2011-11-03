* Hang Seng Index down 1 pct as HSBC, developers drag
* Shanghai Composite up 1 pct, insurers rise
* Investors gearing up for Q4 A-share rally - traders
* iShares China ETF in HK up 2.2 percent
(Updates to midday)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 3 Hong Kong shares fell on
Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC Holdings Plc and local
property names even as mainland markets strengthened in healthy
volume as more investors positioned for a fourth-quarter rally
in Shanghai.
While the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.98
percent at the midday trading break, stocks most sensitive to
gains on China's domestic stock markets, such as insurers,
brokers and exchange traded funds, rose in Hong Kong.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.95 percent in
healthy volume, extending the gains seen on Wednesday. China
Life Insurance Co Ltd , up 4.1 percent, provided the
biggest boost to the benchmark. Hong Kong-listed shares of China
Life rose 6.6 percent.
Turnover on the mainland hit $11 billion, almost equal to
the full-day daily moving average over the past 10 days,
according to a Hong Kong-based trader.
Trading activity in Hong Kong also picked up as
China-related names outperformed.
"The names dragging on the HSI are largely global or Hong
Kong ones," said the trader, adding that A-share sensitive
sectors were rising on hopes of a policy-induced run up in
Chinese shares through the end of the year.
Marginal moves from China towards selectively easing policy,
such as government support for the railway industry and relaxing
the tight credit environment for small and medium-sized
enterprises, have brightened the outlook for Chinese stocks.
The major China-related ETF in Hong Kong, the iShares A50
China tracker rose another 2.2 percent as more
investors piled into the counter looking for exposure to
mainland markets.
Foreign investors can only invest directly in China's
domestic markets via a limited quota sanctioned by the
authorities. China's foreign exchange regulator has granted no
fresh quotas from early May through September, the longest
stretch without any new quotas in about four years.
HSBC Holdings Plc fell 1.7 percent, contributing
to about a third of the Hang Seng Index's drop as worries about
Europe resurfaced and pushed Asian markets lower.
Leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock
move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not
receive another cent in EU aid until it decided whether it
wanted to stay in the euro zone.
Also weighing on the Hong Kong market, local developers fell
on reports that bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
had cut prices at one its new high-end projects in Hong Kong.
Sun Hung Kai fell 1.8 percent, while Cheung Kong (Holdings)
Ltd dropped 2.5 percent.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)