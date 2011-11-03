* Hang Seng Index down 1 pct as HSBC, developers drag

* Shanghai Composite up 1 pct, insurers rise

* Investors gearing up for Q4 A-share rally - traders

* iShares China ETF in HK up 2.2 percent (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 3 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by HSBC Holdings Plc and local property names even as mainland markets strengthened in healthy volume as more investors positioned for a fourth-quarter rally in Shanghai.

While the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.98 percent at the midday trading break, stocks most sensitive to gains on China's domestic stock markets, such as insurers, brokers and exchange traded funds, rose in Hong Kong.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.95 percent in healthy volume, extending the gains seen on Wednesday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd , up 4.1 percent, provided the biggest boost to the benchmark. Hong Kong-listed shares of China Life rose 6.6 percent.

Turnover on the mainland hit $11 billion, almost equal to the full-day daily moving average over the past 10 days, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

Trading activity in Hong Kong also picked up as China-related names outperformed.

"The names dragging on the HSI are largely global or Hong Kong ones," said the trader, adding that A-share sensitive sectors were rising on hopes of a policy-induced run up in Chinese shares through the end of the year.

Marginal moves from China towards selectively easing policy, such as government support for the railway industry and relaxing the tight credit environment for small and medium-sized enterprises, have brightened the outlook for Chinese stocks.

The major China-related ETF in Hong Kong, the iShares A50 China tracker rose another 2.2 percent as more investors piled into the counter looking for exposure to mainland markets.

Foreign investors can only invest directly in China's domestic markets via a limited quota sanctioned by the authorities. China's foreign exchange regulator has granted no fresh quotas from early May through September, the longest stretch without any new quotas in about four years.

HSBC Holdings Plc fell 1.7 percent, contributing to about a third of the Hang Seng Index's drop as worries about Europe resurfaced and pushed Asian markets lower.

Leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid until it decided whether it wanted to stay in the euro zone.

Also weighing on the Hong Kong market, local developers fell on reports that bellwether Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd had cut prices at one its new high-end projects in Hong Kong.

Sun Hung Kai fell 1.8 percent, while Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd dropped 2.5 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)