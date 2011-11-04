* Hang Seng pares weekly loss to just 0.9 pct

* Shanghai Composite up 0.8 pct at 2-month high

* China Life surges 7.3 pct in HK, A-share sensitive stocks up

* Refiners rally on report they may be allowed to set fuel prices (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 4 Hong Kong shares bounced 3.1 percent on Friday, recovering most of this week's losses on strength in locally listed mainland companies as cyclicals such as energy and materials joined a rally led by Chinese insurers.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index continued its steady climb from a 2-1/2 year low late last month as optimism about a year-end rally in China picked up. The index gained 0.8 percent on the day, bringing its weekly gains to 2.2 percent.

In Hong Kong, businesses most sensitive to China's domestic stock markets, such as insurers that hold shares in investment portfolios and brokerages, rose.

Top insurer China Life jumped 7.3 percent bringing its weekly gain to 12.8 percent. It is up 32.6 percent over the past month.

Friday's gains, combined with a recovery by index heavyweight HSBC Holdings which suffered losses in the previous session over worries about Europe, meant that the Hang Seng Index cut its weekly losses to just 0.9 percent.

At its lowest point on Wednesday, the index was down nearly 5 percent for the week.

Hong Kong shares were caught in the panic among global investors that hit markets after Greece's abrupt call for a referendum, just days after a deal was struck to save the debt-stricken country from defaulting.

But a recovery in Chinese shares offered support.

"It feels like we may get that China Q4 rally," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage, pointing to surging trading volumes on the Shanghai stock exchange as evidence that interest among domestic investors, the key drivers in the mainland market, was reviving.

Turnover, which hit a four-month high on Thursday, stayed elevated on Friday at just under 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion).

Marginal moves by China towards selectively easing policy, such as support for the railway industry and relaxing the tight credit environment for small and medium-sized enterprises, plus signs of ample liquidity in the financial system, have brightened the outlook for Chinese stocks.

ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS

Despite the rally since the October low-point, valuations for Chinese stocks remain attractive, say analysts.

Citigroup, which has China as its top pick among global emerging markets, said that on a price-to-earnings basis, China stocks were trading at a 34 percent discount to their long-term average and 11 percent below other emerging markets.

The Shanghai Composite was also testing the upper end of a seven-month downward trend channel, in place since April this year, with a breakout paving the way for a further move up.

Optimism about a rally in Shanghai heading into year-end saw another day of gains and strong volume for the major China-related ETF in Hong Kong, the iShares A50 China Tracker , It rose 1.7 percent.

One cause of concern, however, was that premium of the ETF unit's price to net asset value per share rose for a third successive session, hitting nearly 9 percent, the highest since early August and suggesting they were becoming expensive relative to the value of the underlying shares.

Rising in both Hong Kong and China markets were shares of Chinese oil companies after the China Securities Journal reported that they may be allowed to adjust refined oil product prices by themselves in line with a government-set pricing formula.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top refiner, jumped 8.3 percent in Hong Kong and 2.6 percent in Shanghai. PetroChina Co Ltd rose 3.9 percent in Hong Kong, while its Shanghai-listed shares rose 1.5 percent.

($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan)