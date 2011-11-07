* Hang Seng Index down 0.2 percent

* Shanghai Composite eases 0.3 pct, off 2-mth high

* CCB down 2.8 pct in HK after BofA stake sale report

* China refiners, insurers extend rally in HK (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 7 Hong Kong and China shares fell slightly on Monday, weighed down by financials as investors took some money off the table ahead of economic data this week that includes the latest inflation data from China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.15 percent lower at 19,813.12 by the midday trading break. China Construction Bank Corp , down 2.6 percent, was the biggest drag on the benchmark after a report that Bank of America Corp was considering a further stake sale.

Turnover in Hong Kong at just over HK$30 billion was relatively light, with much of Asia closed for public holidays.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent, pulling back slightly from Friday's two-month high.

"The market is likely to turn cautious on a busy macro-filled week," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage, adding that the Hang Seng Index was likely to give up some of Friday's 3.1 percent bounce.

Worries also persist about the euro zone, with the focus shifting from Greece to another debt-burdened country, Italy, where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has a day left to win over waverers and see off a group of party rebels threatening to bring down his government.

China is set to announce the latest set of monthly inflation data on Wednesday, expected to show continued easing in price pressures as growth moderates, underpinning talk that the authorities are likely to loosen their stance on monetary policy.

While cuts in interest rates or bank reserve requirements are unlikely, marginal steps taken by the authorities such as alleviating the cash crunch faced by small and medium-sized enterprises and the railway sector have spurred hopes for a year-end rally for domestic stock markets.

Bucking the weak trend in the broader market, the China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies, rose 0.59 percent, outperforming the broader market as refiners and insurers continued to attract investor interest.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have recommended investors position themselves for a relative outperformance of the main H-share index versus the S&P 500 , with expectations of a 10 percent gain.

"(The) HSCEI currently prices at about eight times forward earnings, which is quite moderate. So we think the market may be poised to continue to shift from the pricing in of hard-landing scenarios to the pricing in of some policy-driven relief and re-acceleration," said Goldman in a note.

PetroChina Co Ltd rose 2 percent and was the top boost for the Hang Seng Index on last week's reports that Chinese oil companies may be allowed to conditionally set fuel prices, a move seen helping refining margins.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 1.9 percent at a 6-1/2 month high, following Friday's 8.3 percent jump.

Offsetting those gains, however, was the retreat by China Construction Bank.

Bank of America, which sold about half its 10 percent stake in CCB in August to raise about $8.3 billion, was looking to further cut its stake in the Chinese lender, according to report in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post.

BofA's remaining stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on CCB's market value of about $187 billion and talk of sale is likely to put pressure on the stock. (Editing by Chris Lewis)