* Hang Seng Index down 0.2 percent
* Shanghai Composite eases 0.3 pct, off 2-mth high
* CCB down 2.8 pct in HK after BofA stake sale report
* China refiners, insurers extend rally in HK
(Updates to midday)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 7 Hong Kong and China shares fell
slightly on Monday, weighed down by financials as investors took
some money off the table ahead of economic data this week that
includes the latest inflation data from China.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.15 percent lower at
19,813.12 by the midday trading break. China Construction Bank
Corp , down 2.6 percent, was the biggest drag on the
benchmark after a report that Bank of America Corp was
considering a further stake sale.
Turnover in Hong Kong at just over HK$30 billion was
relatively light, with much of Asia closed for public holidays.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell
0.31 percent, pulling back slightly from Friday's two-month
high.
"The market is likely to turn cautious on a busy
macro-filled week," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian
brokerage, adding that the Hang Seng Index was likely to give up
some of Friday's 3.1 percent bounce.
Worries also persist about the euro zone, with the focus
shifting from Greece to another debt-burdened country, Italy,
where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has a day left to win
over waverers and see off a group of party rebels threatening to
bring down his government.
China is set to announce the latest set of monthly inflation
data on Wednesday, expected to show continued easing in price
pressures as growth moderates, underpinning talk that the
authorities are likely to loosen their stance on monetary
policy.
While cuts in interest rates or bank reserve requirements
are unlikely, marginal steps taken by the authorities such as
alleviating the cash crunch faced by small and medium-sized
enterprises and the railway sector have spurred hopes for a
year-end rally for domestic stock markets.
Bucking the weak trend in the broader market, the China
Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland
companies, rose 0.59 percent, outperforming the broader market
as refiners and insurers continued to attract investor interest.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have recommended investors
position themselves for a relative outperformance of the main
H-share index versus the S&P 500 , with expectations of a
10 percent gain.
"(The) HSCEI currently prices at about eight times forward
earnings, which is quite moderate. So we think the market may be
poised to continue to shift from the pricing in of hard-landing
scenarios to the pricing in of some policy-driven relief and
re-acceleration," said Goldman in a note.
PetroChina Co Ltd rose 2 percent and was the top
boost for the Hang Seng Index on last week's reports that
Chinese oil companies may be allowed to conditionally set fuel
prices, a move seen helping refining margins.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 1.9
percent at a 6-1/2 month high, following Friday's 8.3 percent
jump.
Offsetting those gains, however, was the retreat by China
Construction Bank.
Bank of America, which sold about half its 10 percent stake
in CCB in August to raise about $8.3 billion, was looking to
further cut its stake in the Chinese lender, according to report
in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post.
BofA's remaining stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on
CCB's market value of about $187 billion and talk of sale is
likely to put pressure on the stock.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)