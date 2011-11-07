* Hang Seng down 0.8 pct on low volume, ends near days lows

* Shanghai Comp eases 0.7 pct, off 2-mth high

* CCB down 2.9 pct in Hong Kong after BofA stake sale report

* China refiners, insurers buck trend, close up in Hong Kong (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Nov 7 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Monday, weighed down by financials as caution set in ahead of economic data this week and some investor reluctance to buy after last week's rally.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended the day down 0.8 percent, dragged down mainly by China Construction Bank Corp , which fell 2.9 percent on a media report that Bank of America Corp was considering another stake sale.

Turnover in Hong Kong fell to a two-week low of about HK$55 billion as worry over Europe as well as holidays in several Asian markets kept investors on the sidelines.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, pulling back slightly from Friday's two-month high as shares of banks and property developers weakened.

Worries about the euro zone shifted from Greece to another debt-burdened country -- Italy, where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has a day left to win over waverers and see off a group of party rebels threatening to bring down his government.

"Europe continues to hang over investors but local markets are having a volatile time trying to make sense of it all," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.

"China is a glimmer of light in an otherwise grim outlook and it does have its difficulties but selectively there will still be growth," said the trader.

China is set to announce the latest set of monthly inflation data on Wednesday, may show price pressures easing as growth moderates, spurring talk that Beijing might loosen their stance on monetary policy.

While cuts in interest rates or bank reserve requirements are unlikely, marginal steps taken by the authorities such as alleviating the cash crunch faced by small and medium-sized enterprises and the railway sector have spurred hopes for a year-end rally for domestic stock markets.

Evidence of some investors continuing to position for a year-end China came from a 1.5 percent jump in shares of China Life which holds Chinese domestic equities in investment portfolios.

The insurer is up over 35 percent low since its October 4 low despite a weak set of third-quarter results late last month.

CCB DRAGS H-SHARES

The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies, fell 0.6 percent but outperformed the broader market helped by refiners and insurance names.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have recommended investors position themselves for a relative outperformance of the main H-share index versus the S&P 500 , with expectations of a 10 percent gain.

"(The) HSCEI currently prices at about eight times forward earnings, which is quite moderate. So we think the market may be poised to continue to shift from the pricing in of hard-landing scenarios to the pricing in of some policy-driven relief and re-acceleration," said Goldman in a note.

PetroChina Co Ltd rose 0.4 percent, extending last week's gains on reports that Chinese oil companies may be allowed to conditionally set fuel prices, a move seen helping refining margins.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 0.6 percent following Friday's 8.3 percent bounce.

Offsetting those gains, however, was the retreat by shares of China Construction Bank.

Bank of America, which sold about half its 10 percent stake in CCB in August to raise about $8.3 billion, was looking to further cut its stake in the Chinese lender, according to report in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post.

BofA's remaining stake is worth about $9.2 billion based on CCB's market value of about $187 billion and talk of sale is likely to put pressure on the stock. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)