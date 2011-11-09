* HSI gains 1.7 pct, though volume is low
* Shanghai Composite up 0.8 pct
* Lower China Oct inflation may prompt for policy tweaks
* Mainland developers continue to lag in Shanghai
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Nov 9 Hong Kong and Shanghai shares
closed higher as signs that price pressures in China are letting
up raised hopes that Beijing will make some moves to ease
monetary policy.
Still, Wednesday's volumes remained light, suggesting
investors remain wary.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.7 percent, paring
earlier gains slightly as trading activity dwindled through the
day. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland companies rose 2.2 percent, outperforming the broader
market.
Some relief over political reform in Italy saw European
banking heavyweights HSBC and Standard Chartered
up 1.4 and 2 percent respectively, with the former
providing the biggest boost to the Hang Seng.
After Hong Kong's close, HSBC Holdings cited a dire
outlook for the global economy as it reported a
larger-than-expected drop in third-quarter profits.
China's annual inflation rate fell sharply in October to 5.5
percent from 6.1 percent in September, a further pullback from
July's three-year peak of 6.5 percent. This gives Beijing more
room to adjust policy to help an economy feeling the chill of a
global slowdown.
"While this does give room for an easing in interest rates,
there is unlikely to be any change in policy towards property,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
As there was "nothing dramatic" in Wednesday's China data,
"focus will return to Europe as the driver," the trader said.
While cuts in Chinese interest rates or bank reserve
requirements remain unlikely for now, marginal steps taken by
the authorities such as alleviating the cash crunch faced by
small and medium-sized enterprises and the railway sector have
spurred hopes for a year-end rally for domestic stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.8 percent
as financials and energy plays drove gains while developers
lagged. The index is now up more than 9 percent from a 2-1/2
year low late last month.
Caution following the rally in Chinese shares has seen
trading volumes stay muted in Hong Kong.
A spurt of short-covering drove turnover up about 30 percent
in the first half hour of trade compared with Tuesday, but full
day turnover rose only 7 percent.
CHINA PROPERTY
One area of concern remains the Chinese property sector,
which is unlikely to enjoy any relaxation of policies despite
the pullback in inflation.
On the mainland, shares of the larger developers continued
to lag with China Vanke Co Ltd down 0.1 percent and
Poly Real Estate off 0.2 percent.
China's property sales fell in October from year-ago levels
for the first time in six months, official data showed on
Wednesday, indicating market cooling measures have started to
bite.
The property sector, along with manufacturing and
financials, saw the sharpest drop in earnings growth in the most
recently reported third-quarter results, analysts at GF
Securities said in a report.
Despite the negative headlines China-linked developers
listed in Hong Kong benefitted from short-covering, said
traders, after bearish bets in the sector started rising at the
end of last week after an almost month-long lull.
China Resources Land Ltd , up 3.4 percent on the
day, has seen short-selling as a percentage of total turnover
rise to levels last seen in August at the height of bearishness
about Chinese shares.
On average, almost a fifth of daily turnover in the counters
is on the short side, which is over 25 percent more than daily
average last month, exchange data show.
Also supporting were gains in large-cap Chinese names such
as CNOOC Ltd , up 4 percent, and Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China Ltd , up 3.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)