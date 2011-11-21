(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.8 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct

* Consensus for China developers too optimistic - Credit Suisse

* Longfor Properties down 10 pct in high volume

* Weak coal plays drag Shanghai lower

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 21 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by weakness in mainland financials and property names after bearish comments by Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan over the global economy further aggravated weak sentiment.

Midday turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was the lowest since Oct. 21, suggesting risk aversion remains elevated with the debt crisis in Europe and now potentially the United States rumbles on, with a recession feared in the new year.

Vice-Premier Wang warned on Monday that the global economy remained in a grim state after saying on Sunday that a long-term global recession was certain and China must focus on domestic problems.

"It's inevitable that comments like that will weigh on sectors that are more cyclical, especially with sentiment already so bad and turnover weak," said Haitong Securities International equity strategist Edward Huang.

Weakness in sectors seen more sensitive to economic growth led the China Enterprises Index of top China listings in Hong Kong down 2.79 percent by the midday trading break. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 1.83 percent at 18,152.99.

The Hang Seng benchmark was near the morning's high after testing the bottom of a chart gap that formed between the high of Oct. 21 at about 18,082 and the low of Oct. 24 at about 18,435.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, dropping 4.1 percent.

China Resources Land Ltd was among the top percentage losers on the Hang Seng Index, down 5.2 percent. The fall took its loss for the month to date to almost 20 percent, after outperforming the market in October with a gain of 29.5 percent compared with a 13 percent rise on the Hang Seng Index.

In a note on Monday, Credit Suisse analysts said consensus estimates for mainland developers were still too optimistic despite a reduction in the last few weeks, maintaining their underweight rating on the sector.

"The magnitude and duration of the current sector downturn should be more than in 2008," they wrote in the report, adding that listed property companies were heavily exposed to regions that saw the biggest price declines in the physical market such as the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Rim and Chongqing.

Shares of other Chinese property developers also took a beating, with Longfor Properties Co Ltd down 9.8 percent in midday volume that exceeded its 30-day average.

WEAKNESS IN CYCLICALS WEIGHS ON SHANGHAI

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at 2,407.7 points by midday, with cyclicals such as financials and resources-related names retreating as midday A-share turnover slumped to its lowest in a month.

ICBC was also the top drag on the Shanghai benchmark, losing 0.9 percent, but bigger losses were seen in smaller rivals such as Industrial Bank Co Ltd, which lost 1.1 percent.

Coal producers were also weak. Industry leading China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd bled 1.4 percent, while smaller rival China Coal Energy Co Ltd lost 1.7 percent.

The A-share listing of China Shenhua has lost 7.7 percent since hitting its highest in three months on Nov 15. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)