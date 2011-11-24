* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.3 pct

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 24 Hong Kong shares reversed early losses to trade higher by midday Thursday, lifted by a bout of short-covering in some technically oversold stocks in weak turnover, with strength in defensives suggesting risk aversion remains high.

Agile Property Holdings Ltd jumped 9.1 percent after slumping 34 percent from a peak on Oct. 28, while China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd was the leading percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, jumping 6.3 percent.

"Anticipation of policy loosening in China after the bad flash PMI yesterday is spurring some short-covering, but we also need to remember the Hang Seng Index has also moved in an about 1,000-point range this week," said Linus Yip, strategist with First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.45 percent at 17,944.72 by the midday trading break, near the top of the morning's trading range after opening below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high.

Gains were driven largely by Chinese banks, insurance and property counters, sectors that have seen heavy short-selling interest with uncertainty about the real extent of the slowdown in the property sector.

China's top two banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, gaining 1.9 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

A loss of more than 53 percent in 2011 to date has driven CCB's forward 12-month earnings multiples close to the lowest since its Hong Kong listing debut in 2006, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

But at 5.8 times, it is still higher than its "Big Four" peer, Bank of China Ltd's 4.3 times. Bank of China edged up 0.8 percent in the morning, but is down more than 40 percent in 2011 to date.

Short-selling interest in CCB, however, remained high. Excluding Thursday, short interest averaged about 30 percent of its daily turnover.

SHANGHAI UP ON FINANCIALS, PROPERTY

The mid-morning reversal in Hong Kong also sparked the same on the Shanghai Composite Index, which was up 0.3 percent at 2,401.9 points at midday, but with A-share turnover was lacklustre.

Financials and property stocks also lent support, with the sub-index of financials listed in Shanghai up 0.9 percent and property plays up 0.8 percent, both relative outperformers.

ICBC was the top boost, gaining 1.2 percent. China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which has come under heavy selling pressure, gained 3 percent. Before Thursday, China Life Insurance had lost 6 percent since a peak on Nov. 15.

Expectations of monetary easing in the mainland was rife and drove gains, but they were tempered on Thursday by a local media report quoting the central bank saying its recent move to revise reserve requirements for several rural banks did not amount to a cut in their reserve requirement ratio. (Editing by Chris Lewis)