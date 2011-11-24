* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.3 pct
* Anticipation of China loosening spurs HK short-covering
* Financials, property plays see respite, lead gains
* Turnover low as global risk aversion stays high
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 24 Hong Kong shares
reversed early losses to trade higher by midday Thursday, lifted
by a bout of short-covering in some technically oversold stocks
in weak turnover, with strength in defensives suggesting risk
aversion remains high.
Agile Property Holdings Ltd jumped 9.1 percent
after slumping 34 percent from a peak on Oct. 28, while China
Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd was the leading
percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, jumping 6.3 percent.
"Anticipation of policy loosening in China after the bad
flash PMI yesterday is spurring some short-covering, but we also
need to remember the Hang Seng Index has also moved in an about
1,000-point range this week," said Linus Yip, strategist with
First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.45 percent at 17,944.72
by the midday trading break, near the top of the morning's
trading range after opening below the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rise from the Oct. 4 low to Oct. 28 high.
Gains were driven largely by Chinese banks, insurance and
property counters, sectors that have seen heavy short-selling
interest with uncertainty about the real extent of the slowdown
in the property sector.
China's top two banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd (ICBC) and China Construction Bank Corp
(CCB) were among the top boosts to the Hang Seng
Index, gaining 1.9 and 0.8 percent, respectively.
A loss of more than 53 percent in 2011 to date has driven
CCB's forward 12-month earnings multiples close to the lowest
since its Hong Kong listing debut in 2006, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
But at 5.8 times, it is still higher than its "Big Four"
peer, Bank of China Ltd's 4.3 times. Bank of China
edged up 0.8 percent in the morning, but is down more than 40
percent in 2011 to date.
Short-selling interest in CCB, however, remained high.
Excluding Thursday, short interest averaged about 30 percent of
its daily turnover.
SHANGHAI UP ON FINANCIALS, PROPERTY
The mid-morning reversal in Hong Kong also sparked the same
on the Shanghai Composite Index, which was up 0.3
percent at 2,401.9 points at midday, but with A-share turnover
was lacklustre.
Financials and property stocks also lent support, with the
sub-index of financials listed in Shanghai up 0.9
percent and property plays up 0.8 percent, both relative
outperformers.
ICBC was the top boost, gaining 1.2 percent.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which has come under
heavy selling pressure, gained 3 percent. Before Thursday, China
Life Insurance had lost 6 percent since a peak on Nov. 15.
Expectations of monetary easing in the mainland was rife and
drove gains, but they were tempered on Thursday by a local media
report quoting the central bank saying its recent move to revise
reserve requirements for several rural banks did not amount to a
cut in their reserve requirement ratio.
