* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct

* Losses limited by technical support

* Dashed expectations of RRR cut in China weigh on banks

HONG KONG, Jan 30 Hong Kong and China shares were weaker on Monday, with Chinese banks among the top drags after an expected reserve ratio requirement cut by Beijing over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday failed to materialise.

However, losses on benchmark indexes in both markets were limited by chart support levels, with the Shanghai Composite Index staying above 2,300 points. By the midday trading break, the index was down 0.3 percent at 2,311.7.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 1.22 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.49 percent at 20,401.32, holding above 20,301 -- the top end of a gap that opened up between Jan. 20 and 26.

"Weaker-than-expected U.S. data last Friday is not helping. Investors are also watching what happens with Greece and whether the debt swap deal will pan out," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Holdings.

A report of slower-than-expected annualised 2.8 percent growth in the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter, albeit the fastest quarterly rate in 1-1/2 years, hit exporters hard, with Li & Fung Ltd down 3 percent.

The mainland's three biggest lenders were the top drags on the Hang Seng Index, although there were signs that China's central bank could continue to inject funds this week via the open market instead of cutting reserve ratios.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost 1.6 percent, while Bank of China Ltd declined 1.8 percent. China Construction Bank Corp slid 1.3 percent, off its highest since August last year.

Despite jumping more than 13 percent in January to date, CCB has come under heavy short-selling interest, accounting for no less than 14 percent of its daily turnover since Jan. 9.

FINANCIALS, PROPERTY LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER

In Shanghai, financials were broadly weaker with the financial sub-index down 0.8 percent. ICBC and Bank of China each lost 0.7 percent and were among the top drags.

Mainland Chinese markets reopened on Monday after a week-long holiday, with Premier Wen Jiabao offering reassurances that government debt in the world's second-largest economy was at an "overall safe and controllable" level.

In a report carried by Chinese media on Monday, Wen said funding for key projects would be ensured and applying the brakes to the problem would be done in a way to avoid systemic risks.

Investors have been worried by the scale of debt built up by local governments, and some fear it could threaten the stability of the domestic banking system. The fears also stemmed from the impact of Beijing's monetary tightening measures on the property sector.

On Monday, the central bank said Chinese banks had extended a total of 1.26 trillion yuan ($199.4 billion) in new loans to property developers and home buyers in 2011, down 38 percent from 2010.

Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd and China Vanke Co Ltd, among the largest mainland developers, were down 2 and 2.3 percent, respectively. (Editing by Chris Lewis)