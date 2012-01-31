(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.7 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.2 pct
* HSI poised for best January in 16 years
* Angang Steel slumps after profit warning
* Earnings to stall rally, but impact limited - fund manager
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 31 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised at midday for its best
January showing since 1996, but further upside is expected to be
capped going into earnings season after several profit warnings
from mainland companies.
Mainland Chinese markets were also firmer at midday, with
the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.19 percent after a
volatile morning session in which A-share turnover in Shanghai
neared January lows.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng
Index was up 0.71 percent at 20,304.48, with resistance
seen at the 200-day moving average at about 20,586.
The Hang Seng Index is up 10.1 percent this month, while the
China Enterprises Index is up 12.8 percent and the Shanghai
Composite Index has gained 4.1 percent.
Profit warnings from a slew of Chinese material and power
companies tempered gains, with Angang Steel Co Ltd
bleeding 10.9 percent in Hong Kong and 3.6 percent
in Shenzhen after it forecast a net loss of 2.2 billion yuan
($347 million) for 2011.
"We can probably expect several more profit warnings ahead
because of economic conditions last year," Alex Wong, Ample
Finance Group's director of asset management, told Reuters. "But
people generally expect 2012 to be an improvement from 2011, so
I don't think the pullback from January's gains will be too
dramatic."
China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's biggest mobile
phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the Hang Seng
Index's top boost, up 1.5 percent to a near four-month high.
Apple Inc may add China Telecom Corp Ltd
and China Mobile as iPhone distributors over the next year,
Morgan Stanley said in a note late on Monday.
Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.5 percent, extending
gains on the back of Facebook's impending initial public
offering, which is seen as an possible indicator of strong
investor appetites for the Chinese internet sector.
SHANGHAI CAPPED AT 2,300
The Shanghai Composite Index was at 2,289.4 points
by midday, just shy of the critical 2,300-2,320 chart resistance
that provided support on at least three occasions since July
2010 until that support was broken in mid-December.
Gains were led by energy plays such as PetroChina Co Ltd
, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
, and top coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
.
In a sign of the adverse market conditions despite the
Shanghai Composite's first monthly gain in three, China
Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's
largest builder of ports, slashed its initial public offering by
75 percent to as much as $790 million.
"It has a lot to do with market conditions right now. That
the company chose to launch its IPO despite the adverse
conditions suggests it could be quite urgently seeking extra
funds, which makes it even more unattractive," said Chen Yi, an
analyst with Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.
Mainland initial public offerings are typically priced at a
premium over their overseas counterparts, with the companies
valuations inflated as a result of limited supply due to
stringent government approval procedures.
That could soon change, with China's securities regulator
reportedly studying measures to allow market forces to play a
bigger role in initial public offerings, responding to Premier
Wen Jiaobao's call for further liberalisation of the current
system, according to the official Shanghai Securities News.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)