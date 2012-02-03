(Updates to midday)
* HSI, Shanghai Composite each down 0.1 pct
* Losses limited by chart levels, low turnover
* Investors rotating into cyclicals from defensives - CICC
* Wynn Macau slumps after disappointing Q4 profit
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Hong Kong and China
shares were weaker at midday in thin Friday trade, but losses on
the benchmark indexes were limited by chart support levels with
investors cautious ahead of fresh U.S. employment data later in
the day.
While the Hang Seng Index is set for its
fifth-straight weekly gain, the Shanghai Composite Index
, which only resumed trading on Monday after a week-long
Lunar New Year holiday, is poised for its first weekly loss in
three trading weeks.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.07 percent
at 2,310.87 at the midday trading break, holding at the
2,300-2,320 level that had limited its rise since the start of
the year.
The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.1 percent to
20,719.23, moving in a narrow 110-point intraday range and
staying above its 200-day moving average, now seen at about
20,511.5, which it broke above on Thursday.
"The consolidation we are seeing today is reasonable after
the strong moves up in both markets yesterday," CICC global
equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters.
"Investors have been rotating from defensive sectors into
financials and cyclicals on their low valuations, since earnings
expectations have now been revised quite adequately," he said,
adding that "some investors are expecting another cut in reserve
requirements by Beijing in the next few days."
China Mobile Ltd, the mainland's largest cell
phone operator and a popular defensive play, was the top drag on
the Hang Seng Index, down 1.3 percent. Smaller rival China
Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd was down 1.5 percent.
China Unicom, which surged 47 percent in 2011 as the broader
market plunged 20 percent with investors preferring the relative
safety of its steady earnings, is down more than 5 percent on
the week. China Mobile is down 0.1 percent.
China Unicom is trading at 24.8 times forward 12-month
earnings, which is more than 41 percent above its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
This suggests the stock could now be seen as relatively
expensive, with the macro outlook expected to improve later this
year.
Wynn Macau Ltd dropped 4.3 percent in midday
volume that exceeded its 30-day average after posting a 14.9
percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, which fell under
expectations.
SHANGHAI WEAKER ON PROFIT TAKING
In Shanghai, investors took profit on some outperforming
large caps this week. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
were among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite,
down 1.5 and 0.2 percent respectively.
Limiting losses were Chinese shippers, which extended gains
on Beijing's ban of large ships. China Shipping Container Lines
Co Ltd gained 2.8 percent. It has gained almost 5
percent this week, poised for a third straight weekly gain.
China's ban on large ships was limited to Vale SA's
giant iron ore vessels, shipping sources said on
Thursday, clearing up confusion in the maritime community as to
whether new government regulations could cover other smaller
ships.
Zijin Mining Co Ltd , the mainland's
largest gold miner, rose 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 0.3 percent
in Hong Kong after reporting on Friday an estimated 5.8 billion
yuan ($919.58 million) profit for 2011, up 20 percent from the
prior year.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)