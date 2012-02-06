(Updates to close)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 6 Hong Kong shares snapped
a two-session winning streak on Monday, falling back from early
gains after benchmark indexes met chart resistance as investors
took profit on some of last week's outperformers.
Mainland markets were mostly flat, with the Shanghai
Composite Index closing up 0.03 percent at 2,331.14
after meeting downward trend line resistance at about
2,340-2,360.
With Greek debt talks -- seen crucial to containing the euro
zone crisis -- at an impasse, the Hang Seng Index closed
down 0.23 percent at 20,709.94 points, retreating from intraday
gains after meeting resistance 20,975-21,017. These were highs
reached in September and August, respectively, with 21,017 also
the bottom of a 708-point gap that opened between Aug. 4 and 5.
"Investors are taking profit and doing some rotational
buying. A Greek deal could help scale this gap, but unless
something fundamental changes, we are pretty much capped at
current levels," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity
sales at Tanrich Securities.
With several economic data points coming up this week,
including January inflation and trade figures from China on
Thursday and Friday, some investors were taking profit on last
week's outperformers.
Belle International Holdings Ltd, a China-focused
footwear retailer, slid 3.1 percent after surging 10 percent
last week.
Chinese shippers extended gains from last week after
Beijing's ban on Vale SA's giant iron ore
carriers.
Chinese shipper Cosco Pacific Ltd was among the
top percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index, up 4.7 percent in
volume exceeding twice its 30-day average, extending strong
gains this quarter after slumping 33 percent last year.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, a favourite with
investors last year surging 47 percent as the broader market
slumped about 20 percent, continued its downward spiral this
quarter, ending the day down 4.5 percent. It is down 16.5
percent in 2012 to date.
In a strategy note dated Feb. 5, Nomura strategists said
China offered an improved cyclical and policy story in the first
half of 2012, despite longer-term structural challenges in the
world's second-largest economy.
The reiterated their key overweights in Chinese financial,
material and energy stocks listed in Hong Kong, advising clients
to capture further upside in these beta sectors.
PROPERTY WEIGHS ON SHANGHAI MARKETS
Chinese property developers were big drags in Hong Kong and
mainland markets after China Vanke Co Ltd, the
country's largest developer by sales, said on Friday that
January sales stood at 12.2 billion yuan ($1.94 billion), a fall
of 39 percent from a year earlier.
Shenzhen-listed Vanke lost 2.2 percent, while
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate declined 2.2
percent. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land Ltd lost 4
percent.
Financials were also weak in Shanghai, curtailing a
challenge to a downward trend line on the Shanghai Composite at
about 2,360. A decisive break above that level could point to
further gains ahead.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An
Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd, the top two life
insurers in the mainland whose stocks are seen as barometers of
the mainland markets, were top drags in Shanghai, losing 2 and
1.3 percent, respectively.
Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd was the top boost to the
Shanghai Composite, up 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)