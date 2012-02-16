(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.6 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.2 pct
* HSI above 250-day MA, Shanghai Comp above 100-day MA
* Chinese financials, resources among top drags
* Inflows to sustain further HK upside - Julius Baer
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Hong Kong and China
shares retreated on Thursday, as investors took profit on
Chinese banks and growth-sensitive sectors that led strong gains
on Wednesday, but the benchmark indexes remained above the
technical levels they cleared on Wednesday.
Mainland Chinese markets, heavily influenced by money flows,
fell back from earlier mild gains after data released
mid-morning showed that foreign direct investment in China
declined for a third straight month.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.18 percent
at midday, but stayed above its 100-day moving average, which it
closed above for the first time since May on Wednesday. The
China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong
Kong declined 1.12 percent.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6
percent at 21,235.98 by the midday trading break, still higher
than its 250-day moving average, which it closed above on
Wednesday for the first time since July last year.
The Hang Seng Index is up more than 15 percent this year
after slumping 20 percent last year, but market watchers
suggested the rally was being sustained by hot money inflows
chasing last year's laggard sectors.
"I don't think investors are looking to hedge against a
sudden pull back just yet," Alan Lam, Greater China equity
analyst at Julius Baer, told Reuters. "They might have been a
bit too bearish last year and are playing catch up this year,
but with inflows likely to persist in the near future, there
could be some more upside."
Citic Pacific Ltd, China's biggest steel producer,
topped percentage losers among Hang Seng Index components, down
2.9 percent.
Chinese banks were broadly weaker, with China Construction
Bank Corp among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index,
down 1.1 percent. Bank of China Ltd fell 1.2 percent,
while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd lost
0.4 percent.
An mainland newspaper reported on Thursday that China's
banks must give regulators a fresh assessment of local
government loan exposures by the end of March, and they will be
allowed to extend maturities once for a maximum of five years on
any bad debts.
Another mainland news outlet reported on Thursday that
China's top four state banks had extended 30 billion yuan ($4.76
billion) in new local currency loans in the first 12 days of
February, citing an unidentified authoritative source.
RESOURCES WEAK IN SHANGHAI, HONG KONG
Energy stocks were standout underperformers In Shanghai. The
energy sub-index was down 0.7 percent, and China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top drag on the
Shanghai Composite Index, down 1.1 percent.
Gold counters were also weaker as gold prices edged lower on
Wednesday. China's biggest gold miner, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
lost 0.7 percent, while Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd
slid 1.6 percent.
Gold and other metals producers were also among the top
losers in Hong Kong. Zijin skidded 3.6 percent, while
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd lost 2.5 percent.
In its monetary policy implemention report for the fourth
quarter of 2011 released late on Wednesday, the Chinese central
bank said it would use a mix of policy tools, including interest
rates, to maintain reasonable credit growth while keeping a lid
on inflation.
China still needed to prevent a rebound in consumer price
inflation even as growth of the world's second-largest economy
slows, the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday, suggesting
further policy easing would be gradual.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)