By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Feb 17 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by financials and growth-sensitive sectors after robust U.S. data and fresh hopes of a Greek bailout deal that would reduce the risk of a messy default.

Mainland Chinese markets were weaker, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.1 percent at midday, reversing gains after hitting a session high near 2,372 -- a level that has capped gains for the last two sessions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index each gained 0.7 percent, with the former poised for its seventh-straight weekly gain. Both indexes are up about 17 percent this year after slumping 20 percent last year.

"Volumes have improved this year compared with late last year but they are not great, suggesting that some investors have yet to return to the market," said Haitong International equity strategist Edward Huang. "There is probably room for more upside, but we are almost back to levels before the selloff in the third quarter of last year, so investors might be careful about betting on cyclical sectors that might have been laggards last year but whose growth prospects are dim."

China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the mainland's biggest life insurer, was among the top boosts, up 1.7 percent in Shanghai and gaining 3.5 percent in Hong Kong.

It reported premium growth for January of 12 percent year on year, below 16 percent at its biggest rival, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd , but above China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd's 4 percent.

In a report dated Feb. 16, Barclays analysts characterised China Life's figures as a "sharp turnaround" and "surprisingly strong", but they remained cautious on its growth outlook, believing it may take "at least one or two quarters" for evidence of a sustained improvement in operations to emerge.

WEAK RESOURCES WEIGH ON SHANGHAI

Strength in financials limited losses in Shanghai, where the current 0.1 percent weekly gain could be wiped out Friday's decline deepens in the afternoon. The Shanghai Composite Index is up 7 percent this year.

Mainland markets have underperformed Hong Kong largely because investors in China are seen as more sceptical, particularly as Beijing has shown great restraint in loosening monetary policy so far, despite few signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The resources sector was weak after a Chinese newspaper said Beijing had raised a resources tax on iron, tin, molybdenum, magnesium, talc and boron to conserve resources and curb pollution, sparking fears among investors of its impact on earnings.

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co Ltd lost 1 percent, while Jinan Iron & Steel Co Ltd lost 2 percent in midday volume equal to its 30-day average. (Editing by Chris Lewis)