* HSI down 0.1 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.5 pct
* Shanghai Composite above 125-day MA for first time since
May
* Chinese developers up on reported Shanghai easing
* Li & Fung down after Wal-Mart results miss expectations
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 22 Hong Kong shares slipped
lower on Wednesday, with Li & Fung Ltd weaker after
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, one of its key supply chain
clients, reported quarterly profit and sales that fell short of
Wall Street expectations.
Losses in Hong Kong were stemmed by strength in Chinese
developers, which supported broader strength in mainland
markets. Official mainland media reported that Shanghai could
ease some home purchase restrictions.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.45 percent at
2,392.16 by midday, above its 125-day moving average for the
first time since May last year.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland stocks
in Hong Kong rose 0.52 percent, while the broader Hang Seng
Index had inched down 0.08 percent to 21,460.91, well
within a narrow range it has traded in the last three sessions.
Chart resistance on the Hang Seng Index is seen at 21,725.7,
the top end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5 last
year, which it briefly tested on Monday.
"We will see trade remain in the current range for a while
longer after the recent rally. Investors are going to be more
cautious, picking names that are likely to benefit from Chinese
policy moves in a slowing growth environment," said UOB Kay
Hian's Shanghai-based head of research Wang Aochao.
Li & Fung Ltd was among the leading losers in Hong
Kong, down 3.7 percent in midday volume almost equal to its
30-day moving average after Wal-Mart, for which it manages
supply chains, reported weaker-than-expected earnings.
Wal-Mart price cuts hurt its fourth-quarter profit,
reminding investors that steps the world's largest retailer is
taking to bring back shoppers do come at a cost. Its forecasts
suggest results in this quarter and fiscal year may again
disappoint analysts.
Before Wednesday, Li & Fung was up more than 25 percent this
year, largely on improving U.S. data, after slumping more than
36 percent in 2011 and underperforming the 20 percent loss on
the Hang Seng Index.
DEVELOPERS BUTTRESS MAINLAND GAINS
Chinese property developers, cited by Wang as among the
sectors likely to benefit from policy changes, were strong after
the Shanghai Securities News reported that non-local residents
of Shanghai would qualify to buy second homes once they had held
residence in the city for three years.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd
was up 1.7 percent, while Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd
rose 2.3 percent, both in relatively strong volume.
The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout outperformer, up
2.4 percent.
In Hong Kong, Agile Property Holdings Ltd jumped 6
percent as investors covered short positions. Short-selling
interest averaged about 23 percent of Agile's total turnover in
the first two days of the week.
Some market watchers remained cautious. A third-tier Chinese
city in eastern Anhui province suspended plans to ease property
restrictions last week after receiving bad press, becoming the
second city in recent months to rescind plans to support the
property market.
Data over the weekend showed China's home prices fell in
January from December, the fourth monthly fall in a row and
showing that the policy-driven property market downturn was
deepening, adding to worries about a hard landing in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Chinese property sector has been a prime target in the
central government's fight against soaring inflation. While
Beijing has ease policy selectively to bolster growth, official
rhetoric has been tight-fisted on the property sector.
