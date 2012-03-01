(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.4 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.1 pct
* China developers slump after Country Garden fundraising
move
* China banks down, Feb lending possibly lower than expected
* Shanghai midday turnover at month low
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares
slipped on Thursday, underperforming Asian peers on weakness in
Chinese banks and developers on fears of more capital-raising in
those sector after reports that bank lending in February was
lower than expected.
Relative strength in small and medium-sized companies helped
mainland Chinese markets eke out moderate gains by midday, with
the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.1 percent with midday
A-share turnover at the lowest in a month.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.59 percent. The broader Hang
Seng Index was down 0.49 percent at 21,574.5 at midday
after trading in a narrow 100-point range all morning.
"Funding pressures will check the steep gains in the share
prices of Chinese developers in the near term," Alan Lam,
Greater China equity analyst at Julius Baer, told Reuters. "Bank
lending in China is down but funding demand probably remains
strong in sectors that the government is trying to quell."
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's
fifth-largest property developer by sales value, led percentage
losses in the sector, slumping 7.7 percent in midday volume that
was more than 40 times its 30-day average.
Country Garden said on Thursday that it would raise HK$2.14
billion ($275 million) to fund capital expenditure by selling
new shares to controlling shareholder Concrete Win Ltd, a move
that put its sector peers under pressure.
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slid 4.7
percent, while Longfor Properties Co Ltd lost 6.4
percent.
Fundraising fears also hit Chinese banks after mainland
media reported that Industrial Bank Co Ltd aimed to
raise at least 25 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) by selling new
shares to institutional investors.
Trading in Industrial Bank shares has been suspended since
Feb. 28.
Mainland media reports on Thursday followed a Reuters report
on Wednesday that new yuan loans by Chinese banks may total
about 500 billion yuan ($79.45 billion) in February, well below
market expectations of 650 billion yuan.
If the estimate is accurate, it would mark the second
straight month in which new loans fell short of
expectations. New loans in January were 738 billion, below
expectations of 1 trillion.
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd fell 1 percent,
while larger peers, Bank of China Ltd shed 0.6
percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
slipped 0.2 percent, and China Construction Bank Corp
was down 0.3 percent.
SMALL CAP STRENGTH HELPS SHANGHAI
In Shanghai, the CSI500 Index, a gauge of small
and medium-sized companies, was a relative outperformer, up 0.7
percent and suggesting mainland investors were betting on more
government support for the sector.
Shanghai Belling Co Ltd bolstered both the
CSI500 and Shanghai Composite, gaining a maximum 10 percent at
midday to the highest since last August.
A private-sector report on Thursday portrayed a picture of
smaller companies lagging the rebound depicted in a government
survey that showed China's factories grew more than expected in
February.
With the focus turning towards this year's National People's
Congress meetings that will start over the weekend for fresh
policy cues, Julius Baer's Lam said hopes for monetary policy
easing could be hurt with Beijing looking like it would be
comfortable with a lower target, possibly below 8 percent.
