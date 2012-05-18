(Updates to midday)
* HSI dives 2.3 pct, CSI300 down 1.1 pct
* Benchmark indices poised for 2nd straight weekly losses
* Anta slammed after warning of decline in orders
* China developers weak after April housing price data
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares on Friday
looked poised to put in their worst week in eight months, as
escalating political instability in Europe dragged down
financial stocks and underwhelming U.S. economic data increased
risk aversion.
The Hang Seng Index's was down for a third day in a
row and mainland Chinese markets were also weaker on the day.
Benchmark indices in both markets are set for their second
consecutive weekly loss.
Tan Eng-Teck, a Singapore-based investment manager at
Treasury Asia Asset Management said market players would
probably be drawing comparisons with last May on the charts when
worries about Europe were also on the rise, but this time the
situation is worse.
"Markets are nervous. Things might be starting to look
similar to last May, but the tone is quite different now," he
said.
"Then, we were still in tightening mode and people were
telling you to buy. But right now, they will tell you to sell.
The risks from the European situation are well-known and will
probably get worse."
Financial instability in Spain deepened, with Moody's
Investors Service cutting the ratings of 16 Spanish banks and
Fitch downgraded Greece into junk territory on fears it may
leave the euro zone.
The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index,
which is comprised of top Chinese listed stocks in Hong Kong,
each lost 2.3 percent. This week, both are down more than 6
percent and the China Enterprises index is now in negative
territory for the year, losing 4.6 percent.
The CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index were
both down 1.1 percent at midday. They are currently down 2 and
1.7 percent respectively on the week, but are up 10.2 percent
and 7 percent in 2012.
In Shanghai at midday, trading volume was at its highest
since May 9 while volume in Hong Kong was lacklustre.
HSBC HURT
HSBC Holdings, Europe's largest bank, dived 3.7
percent to HK$63.35, its lowest since Jan. 19 and slipping below
its 200-day moving average, currently at about HK$65.64, for the
first time in a month.
Europe-focused retailer, Esprit Holdings slumped
6.6 percent to hit its lowest since Feb. 2 in strong volume.
Esprit still ranks among the year's top performers among Hang
Seng Index components, climbing 22 percent.
Anta Sports Products Ltd plunged 11.5 percent in
midday volume that was more than twice its 30-day average after
the Chinese sportswear brand warned orders for the fourth
quarter of 2012 fell by more than 10 percent in value terms
year-on-year as competition intensified.
Credit Suisse analysts downgraded their earnings per share
estimates for Anta by 10 percent to HK$5.70 while maintaining
their "underperform" rating on the stock, saying they expect the
company to come under greater margin pressure.
PROPERTY SOURS CHINA OUTLOOK FURTHER
Chinese developers came under some pressure after data on
Friday showed home prices in China fell for a second month in
April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue if the
government maintains efforts to pull them back to what it calls
"reasonable levels" to ease social discontent.
Late on Thursday, China's housing ministry said it will
stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand while
supporting purchases for home use, dashing hopes of policy
relaxation despite slowing economic growth.
In Hong Kong, Evergrande lost 6 percent, Agile
Property slid 4.7 percent while Hang Seng Index
components, China Resources Land and China Overseas
Land & Investment each declined 3.7 and 3 percent.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate was down 0.9
percent, while the Shanghai property sub-index lost 1
percent.
With property a sizeable part of the Chinese economy,
Chinese banks were also weaker. Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) slumped 3 percent in Hong
Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)