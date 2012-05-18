(Updates to midday)

* HSI dives 2.3 pct, CSI300 down 1.1 pct

* Benchmark indices poised for 2nd straight weekly losses

* Anta slammed after warning of decline in orders

* China developers weak after April housing price data

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares on Friday looked poised to put in their worst week in eight months, as escalating political instability in Europe dragged down financial stocks and underwhelming U.S. economic data increased risk aversion.

The Hang Seng Index's was down for a third day in a row and mainland Chinese markets were also weaker on the day. Benchmark indices in both markets are set for their second consecutive weekly loss.

Tan Eng-Teck, a Singapore-based investment manager at Treasury Asia Asset Management said market players would probably be drawing comparisons with last May on the charts when worries about Europe were also on the rise, but this time the situation is worse.

"Markets are nervous. Things might be starting to look similar to last May, but the tone is quite different now," he said.

"Then, we were still in tightening mode and people were telling you to buy. But right now, they will tell you to sell. The risks from the European situation are well-known and will probably get worse."

Financial instability in Spain deepened, with Moody's Investors Service cutting the ratings of 16 Spanish banks and Fitch downgraded Greece into junk territory on fears it may leave the euro zone.

The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index, which is comprised of top Chinese listed stocks in Hong Kong, each lost 2.3 percent. This week, both are down more than 6 percent and the China Enterprises index is now in negative territory for the year, losing 4.6 percent.

The CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index were both down 1.1 percent at midday. They are currently down 2 and 1.7 percent respectively on the week, but are up 10.2 percent and 7 percent in 2012.

In Shanghai at midday, trading volume was at its highest since May 9 while volume in Hong Kong was lacklustre.

HSBC HURT

HSBC Holdings, Europe's largest bank, dived 3.7 percent to HK$63.35, its lowest since Jan. 19 and slipping below its 200-day moving average, currently at about HK$65.64, for the first time in a month.

Europe-focused retailer, Esprit Holdings slumped 6.6 percent to hit its lowest since Feb. 2 in strong volume. Esprit still ranks among the year's top performers among Hang Seng Index components, climbing 22 percent.

Anta Sports Products Ltd plunged 11.5 percent in midday volume that was more than twice its 30-day average after the Chinese sportswear brand warned orders for the fourth quarter of 2012 fell by more than 10 percent in value terms year-on-year as competition intensified.

Credit Suisse analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates for Anta by 10 percent to HK$5.70 while maintaining their "underperform" rating on the stock, saying they expect the company to come under greater margin pressure.

PROPERTY SOURS CHINA OUTLOOK FURTHER

Chinese developers came under some pressure after data on Friday showed home prices in China fell for a second month in April from a year earlier, a trend likely to continue if the government maintains efforts to pull them back to what it calls "reasonable levels" to ease social discontent.

Late on Thursday, China's housing ministry said it will stick to its stance of curbing speculative property demand while supporting purchases for home use, dashing hopes of policy relaxation despite slowing economic growth.

In Hong Kong, Evergrande lost 6 percent, Agile Property slid 4.7 percent while Hang Seng Index components, China Resources Land and China Overseas Land & Investment each declined 3.7 and 3 percent.

Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate was down 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai property sub-index lost 1 percent.

With property a sizeable part of the Chinese economy, Chinese banks were also weaker. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slumped 3 percent in Hong Kong and 1.6 percent in Shanghai. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)