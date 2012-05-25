(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.3 pct, CSI300 sheds 0.5 pct

* Chinese banks hit by report of possible loan target miss

* Chinese railway sector strong

* GOME stronger ahead of quarterly earnings

HONG KONG, May 25 Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, poised for a third-straight weekly loss that has almost levelled gains on the Hang Seng Index for the year, with the European debt crisis and slowing Chinese economy unnerving investors.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at midday, taking its losses for the week to 1.8 percent. It is now up only 0.9 percent on the year, having retraced more than 50 percent of its rise from October lows to February highs.

Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker. Midday trading volume in Shanghai sank to the lowest in almost two months. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent, while the large cap-focused CSI300 shed 0.5 percent.

"Funds are still cutting positions, with some seeing some redemption pressures. We are trading at low valuations, but nobody is buying because of the various sources of uncertainty now," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research.

Shares of China's two biggest lenders were the top drags on the Hang Seng benchmark, with sentiment further aggravated by a report that Chinese banks may fall short of loan targets this year for the first time in seven years.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1.7 percent, while China Construction Bank (CCB) was down 0.6 percent. Citic Bank slumped 5.3 percent on strong volume.

GOME Electrical Appliances was up 0.8 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after markets close for the week.

Corporate governance was a major concern for a fourth-straight session. Chinese lighting company, NVC Lighting plunged 20.5 percent in more than 16 times its 30-day average volume on chatter that some major investors have called for the resignation of its chairperson.

CHINA RAILWAY STILL STRONG

Chinese railway stocks rose on hopes the sector will benefit from a spurt in fixed asset investment as Beijing seeks to shore up the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

China Railway jumped a maximum 10 percent, while China Railway Group gained 1.8 percent, and CRCC rose 1.8 percent.

In Hong Kong, China Rail Construction gained 0.7 percent. It has jumped more than 10 percent this week, but short selling interest in the stock has stayed high since the end of April, hitting 52.7 percent of total turnover on Tuesday.

Some investors remain sceptical any moves to liberalise the railway industry will succeed since the sector is struggling with mounting debts and a corruption scandal.

The railways ministry has said that private investors will be encouraged to bid for contracts, subsidiaries will be allowed to list shares, and pension funds welcomed to invest in railway companies. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)