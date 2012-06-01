(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng Index firms 0.1 percent,
* Shanghai Composite up 0.4 pct, CSI300 up 0.6 pct
* Sands China to join HSI effective after market close
* Softer crude oil prices help refiners, hit CNOOC
* Chalco down 3.6 pct on aluminum output cut, JPM downgrade
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 1 Hong Kong shares edged higher
on Friday largely on short-covering in financials, although
disappointing manufacturing data from China kept most cyclical
sectors such as materials and mining companies weak.
Two surveys that pointed to sluggish Chinese factory
activity in May signalled a deeper-than-forecast deterioration
in demand at home and abroad, but also increased the likelihood
of further policy easing.
The Hang Seng Index, which opened weaker on the day,
was up 0.14 percent at the midday trading break. The slim gain
did little to excite investors after last month's 12 percent
slump almost wiped out the benchmark's gains for the year.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was up
0.42 percent, while the large-cap focussed CSI300 rose
0.55 percent as China's domestic benchmarks continued to
outperform Asian markets on hopes of policy easing.
"The big hangover from Europe remains and everyone's looking
for safe havens," said Tom Kaan, a director at Louis Capital
Markets in Hong Kong. "The problem is where is the safe haven
and that has kept large long-only investors on the sidelines
because this isn't the environment in which to double-down.
Activity is largely down to those who can make the two-way
bets."
Short-selling in Hong Kong has remained relatively high
through the market's weakness, with short interest expressed as
a percentage of turnover averaging about 10 percent in May and
rising above 14 percent on two days in the past two weeks,
according to data from the exchange.
Historically, short-selling on average has comprised about 8
percent of daily turnover in Hong Kong.
Friday's gains were supported by strength in banking stocks
that saw some investors cover bearish bets ahead of U.S.
payrolls data due later in the day, said traders.
Index rebalancing activity, which accounted for a large part
of trading on Thursday due to adjustments in the MSCI indexes,
is expected to play a role again as the Hang Seng Index sees
changes effective at the close of trading.
Sands China Ltd will become the first casino
operator to become a benchmark constituent in Hong Kong and is
expected to have a weighting of 1.1 percent.
Traders estimate passive investors and exchange-traded funds
that track the index will have to buy about $123 million worth
of Sands China stock, representing twice its 30-day average
turnover, as a result of its inclusion.
China Construction Bank Corp and Tencent Holdings
Ltd, which had seen about a fifth of their daily
turnover in Hong Kong shorted in the previous session, were the
biggest boosts on Friday.
CCB rose 0.6 percent while Tencent, China's dominant
internet firm, rose 1.3 percent.
A drop in crude oil prices, partly due to weakening demand
in China, helped refiners who would benefit from wider refining
margins.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec),
Asia's largest refiner, rose 0.3 percent while PetroChina Co Ltd
was up 0.8 percent. CNOOC Ltd, a pure
exploration and production company, dropped 1.1 percent.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd fell 3.6 percent after
JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "hold" and
forecast a loss for the company from an earlier profit
projection.
Chalco has lost 27.2 percent from its February 2012 high as
weak demand, a supply glut and a drop in alumina prices due to a
slowing economy have kept investors at bay.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)