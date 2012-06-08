(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.4 pct, H-shares index down 0.3 percent
* Chinese banks drag as rate cut raises earnings worry
* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 up 0.1 percent, property sector
supports
* Anhui Conch down 2.7 percent after warning on profits
By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares fell on
Friday, dragged down by financials on fears that a surprise
Chinese interest rate cut may signal weak economic data and that
steps to support growth might come at the cost of bank
profitability.
The Hang Seng index reversed earlier gains to end
down 0.4 percent by the midday trading break. On the mainland,
the Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300
rose 0.1 percent helped by the property sector.
The rate cut, which saw benchmark lending and deposit rates
cut by 25 basis points and longer-dated time deposit rates cut
by 30 to 40 basis points, is expected to pressure net interest
margins at lenders and could lead to a lowering of bank earnings
forecasts, analysts said.
An index of Chinese financial shares in Hong Kong
fell 1.0 percent, with China Construction Bank down
2.6 percent - the top drag on the Hang Seng index - while ICBC
fell 2.9 percent.
"The government's main goal right now is clearly to maintain
some form of stability in the broader economy," said Zhong Hua,
a Shanghai-based equity strategist with Guotai Junan Securities.
"But the lowering of the lending rate floor and the lifting
of the deposit rate ceiling is going to hurt the margins of the
Chinese banks, which is why the sector is weak today," said
Zhong.
Analysts at Credit Suisse said banks may find it difficult
to cut deposit rates, given that deposit growth is lagging loan
growth as wealth management products cannibalise deposits. They
estimates bank margins will be hit by 7 to 8 basis points, with
joint stock banks affected more.
Shares of smaller banks such as China Merchants
and Minsheng Bank fell more than larger peers in
Shanghai, as they were expected to have less flexibility on
deposit pricing.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
China's rate cut, the first since 2008, has raised concerns
about coming May economic data, including inflation, industrial
production and retail sales.
In a sign that the real economy was feeling the strains, top
cement producer Anhui Conch warned that its first-half
net profit would fall more than 50 percent year-on-year due to
weak demand and falling product prices.
Anhui shares fell 2.7 percent.
The focus on growth in China however helped other cyclical
sectors that had borne the brunt of the May sell-off.
Coal producer China Shenhua rose from a near
three-year low and was up about 3 percent by the midday break.
Steel maker Angang Steel rose 2.8 percent.
The Chinese property sector rose, with the Shanghai property
sub-index up 1.1 percent in an otherwise flat market.
Poly Real Estate rose 1.3 percent.
In Hong Kong shares of smaller Chinese developers such as
Evergrande and Agile rose over 4 percent.
Analysts at HSBC said in a note that following the rate cut
cycle in 2008 sectors such as property, utilities and materials
generally outperformed in 30 to 60 days following the broader
markets as they benefit from lower interest costs.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)