(Updates to close)
* HSI slides 1.1 pct, CSI300 flat
* Turnover languishes in Hong Kong, spikes in Shanghai
* Chinese property weak, trims 2012 outperformance
* HSBC down, U.S. investigation could shave earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares suffered a
first loss in four days on Wednesday after data suggesting more
stable home prices in China doused expectations of policy easing
and spurred profit taking in the Chinese property sector.
The sector has outperformed both the broader onshore and
offshore stock markets this year after recording consecutive
annual losses as Beijing took steps to cool an overheating
property market.
Investors intent on holding onto property sector shares had
to be prepared for volatile movements from day to day due to the
uncertainty over future policy, warned Lee Wee-Liat, BNP
Paribas' head of Asia property research.
"The upcoming earnings for the Chinese property sector will
be bad, but investors will probably gloss over that," Lee said.
"Policy will still be key and they will be watching the
guidance the companies provide, especially on their margins
since there have been a lot of price cuts," he added.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent, underperforming
most Asian peers. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.9 percent, with turnover on
the bourse lacklustre overall.
The CSI300 Index, which tracks the top listings in
Shanghai and Shenzhen and on which major Chinese stock index
derivative products are based, finished flat. The Shanghai
Composite Index rose 0.4 percent in volume that jumped
20 percent from Tuesday.
Weakness in the property sector in onshore Chinese markets
offset strength in the brokerage sector, fuelled by expectations
of policy support if Beijing takes more incremental steps to
liberalize capital markets.
Official Chinese media earlier this week reported that
Beijing could hold its mid-year economic meeting as early as
Wednesday to lay out a policy programme designed to stabilise
the economy in the second half of the year.
Haitong Securities gained 1.6 percent, while
smaller sector rival, Hong Yuan Securities jumped
6.1 percent.
Chinese power producers were also strong after China's State
Electricity Regulatory Commission unveiled plans to open the
mainland's power sector to private investment and more
competition, brokers said.
Datang Power jumped 4 percent in
Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong.
CHINA PROPERTY, HSBC WEAKNESS PEGS MARKETS BACK
Hopes of policy support for the Chinese property sector
faded after data showed home prices were flat in June versus
May, breaking eight straight months of decline.
The Shanghai property sub-index slumped 3.3 percent
to the lowest in almost two months. It is still up 18.7 percent
in 2012, compared to 1.4 percent loss on the Shanghai Composite
Index.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate slumped 4.9
percent. It is still up 41 percent this year. Shenzhen-listed
China Vanke slid 3.8 percent. It is up 26 percent in
2012.
In Hong Kong, China Resources Land dived 6 percent
while Overseas Land & Investment shed 4 percent. They
are up 19 and 37 percent in 2012, respectively, compared to the
4.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.
Shares of Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc
dropped 2.1 percent in its worst day since it lost 2.8 percent
on May 30, and last traded at HK66.45 it was nearing the
one-month intra-day low at HK$66.05 recorded on July 13.
A day after a U.S. Senate subcommittee released a
400-plus-page report detailing how the British bank acted as a
financier to clients routing funds from the world's most
dangerous corners, senators remained sceptical that the bank
could deliver on promises it had broken before, even though HSBC
officials pledged the bank is changing its ways.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)