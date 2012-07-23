(Updates to midday)

* HSI dives 2.6 pct, CSI300 falls 1.2 pct

* HSBC slumps 4.7 pct on Libor investigation, Euro fears

* Chinese insurers hit by Carlyle's CPIC stake sale

* Citic Securities down after CLSA stake purchase

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 23 Hong Kong shares were poised for their worst day in more than two months on Monday, led by a 4.7 percent slump for Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings, on growing worries about Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout.

The Hang Seng Index had closed above its 200-day moving average on Friday before news broke that Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region asked for financial aid, a move that sparked a spike in Spanish bond yields.

"Markets are playing catch up after we overshot on Friday, some investors are also taking some profits on some of last week's top performers," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

On Monday, the Hang Seng benchmark was down 2.6 percent at 19,125.1 at midday, almost wiping out last week's gains. It slipped below its 200-day moving average but hovered above the 50-day moving average, now at about 19,113.

Mainland Chinese markets neared fresh 2012 lows, with the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 Index of the top listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen each down 1.2 percent.

HSBC Holdings Plc dived to its lowest in Hong Kong since June 12 after its London listing dropped 3 percent on Friday.

The bank was reportedly among a number that U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are investigating for allegedly colluding to manipulate global benchmark interest rates.

CHINESE NON-BANK FINANCIALS HARD HIT

Chinese insurers were among the biggest percentage losers after U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group raised about $720 million from the sale of a stake in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) , a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Saturday.

On Monday, shares of China's third-largest insurer slumped 7.3 percent from Friday's close to HK$24.95 in Hong Kong, bouncing off the day's lows at HK$23.75 but still below the HK$25.50 price at which Carlyle sold 229 million shares. CPIC lost 1.7 percent in Shanghai.

Its larger sector rivals were also hit following strong gains last week. China Life Insurance tumbled 4.8 percent from a 4-1/2-month high in Hong Kong and shed 1.7 percent in Shanghai.

Ping An Insurance shaved 4 percent from Friday's more than 2-month high in Hong Kong, and it lost 2 percent in Shanghai.

CITIC Securities shed 5.9 percent in Hong Kong and 2.1 percent in Shanghai.

After Friday's close, the Chinese brokerage agreed to pay $310.3 million for a near-20 percent stake in French bank Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy the rest, underscoring the global ambitions of China's biggest listed brokerage. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)