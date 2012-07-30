(Updates to midday)
* HSI climbs 1.5 pct, CSI300 up 0.3 pct
* HSBC edges higher ahead of H1 earnings later in the day
* HK hit by 17 profit warnings posted last Friday
* More stringent listing rules in China spook investors
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares started the
week higher on Monday, helped by a bounce in HSBC Holdings ahead
of its earnings report later in the day and on expectation of
more easing from the United States and the euro zone to support
their ailing economies.
But in a stark reminder that any gains could be short-lived
with earnings season picking up in the weeks ahead, 17 companies
listed in the territory, most of them Chinese, posted profit
warnings after markets closed on Friday.
China Rongsheng Heavy Industries plunged 17
percent after the U.S securities regulator accused a company
controlled by Rongsheng chairman Zhang Zhirong, of insider
trading ahead of CNOOC Ltd's bid for Canadian oil
company Nexen.
Rongsheng also issued a profit warning on Monday, saying
first-half earnings would fall sharply as a result of the
shipbuilding downturn.
Mainland Chinese markets were mixed, with large caps
outperforming at midday after the Shanghai Stock Exchange said
on its website that it was proposing to speed up and simplify
delisting rules with an aim to deter speculators.
The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.3
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1
percent. The Shanghai B-share index fell 5.3 percent at
midday to its lowest in more than two years.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.5 percent to 19,568.9,
outperforming Asian peers. Chart resistance is next seen at
around 19,651.5, its 200-day moving average -- a technical level
the benchmark has struggled to finish above since mid-May.
The profit warnings delivered on Friday weighed on
sentiment.
"Obviously 17 is a lot of profit warnings for a single day,
but I think it just goes to show you how much the Chinese
economy has decelerated," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Among those 17, Chinese realtor Guangzhou R&F Properties
slumped 5.7 percent, while Fosun International
lost 1.8 percent and shipbuilder China COSCO Holdings
Co Ltd shed 3.7 percent.
HSBC CLIMBS AHEAD OF H1 EARNINGS
HSBC Holdings Plc rose 1.3 percent ahead of its
earnings announcement later in the day, when Europe's largest
bank is expected to unveil a half-year pretax profit of more
than $12 billion, making it one of the most profitable lenders
in the world.
But that is likely to be overshadowed by the threat that it
faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money
laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an
interest rate manipulation probe.
Before Monday, HSBC was trading at 8.1 times forward
12-months earnings, a 39 percent discount to its historic
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
It is also trading at 0.9 times forward price to book value
multiple, a 54 percent discount to its historic median,
according to StarMine. HSBC is down more than 5 percent in July
so far, but it is still up 10.3 percent on the year.
