* HSI down 0.9 pct, breaks below 200-day moving average
* CSI300 up 0.2 pct
* Riskier assets hit after leading gains earlier this week
* Li & Fung down after unexpected dip in U.S. new orders
* Chinese property sector sees some respite after official
denial
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 3 Hong Kong shares weakened below
a key technical support level on Friday, in a general move away
from riskier assets after inaction by the European Central Bank
and Federal Reserve dashed investors' hopes of easing.
The Hang Seng Index went into the afternoon session
down 0.97 percent at 19,499.8, slipping under its 200-day moving
average, now at 19,681, a technical support level it has
struggled either side of since mid-May.
Mainland markets were steadier, however, helped by buying
interest in property developers that followed domestic media
reports that the housing ministry had denied rumours that more
curbs would be placed on the sector. Speculation that fresh
curbs were on the way had put markets in a spin on Thursday.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings was flat, down just 0.02 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was up 0.3 percent.
Neither showed much change on the week. Analysts said the
lacklustre performance reflected uncertainty over the direction
of China's economy, as the government sought to turn the wheel
on slowing growth.
"Investors need to see signs of real fundamental change in
the Chinese economy for them to come back into the market at
this point," said Edward Huang, Haitong International
Securities' equity strategist.
On Friday, surveys showed China's services sector expanded
in July at a healthy clip, in contrast to a struggling
manufacturing sector, although there were some signs of weakness
in new orders and pressure from overcapacity.
The ECB's failure to take any bold steps at its meeting on
Thursday to address debt crises in the eurozone, followed the
Fed's decision to refrain from easing a day earlier, turning
sentiment away from riskier assets.
Shares that led the way in a five day rally that ended on
Thursday have been among the biggest losers.
Chinese oil major PetroChina shed 2.8 percent to
its lowest in eight sessions.
Shares of Li & Fung, which manages supply chains
for U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Target Corp, shed 2.7 percent after U.S. manufacturers
suffered an unexpected drop in orders in June.
Turnover at midday was d lackluster ahead of a key U.S.
non-farm payrolls data for July due later in the day, that if
underwhelming, coul boost hopes that the Fed will ease further
as early as next month.
China Securities Regulatory Commission sought to bolster
sentiment in equities markets on Thursday, by cutting
transaction fees further and and encouraging companies to buy
back their own stock.
PROPERTY DEVELOPERS REBOUND
Shares in Chinese property developers rebounded after media
reports that the housing ministry had denied rumours that
developers would be barred from selling homes before they are
completed.
Ninety percent of developers' residential properties in
cities are sold this way, according to Deutsche Bank analysts
said in a note to clients dated Aug. 2, and such a move would
have led to a huge drop in supply and sharp rise in house
prices, contrary to the government's intentions.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate rose 0.3
percent after suffering a 9 percent hammering on Thursday. In
Hong Kong, China Resources Land rose 1.1 percent.
