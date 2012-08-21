(Updates to close)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 21 Hong Kong shares ended flat on
Tuesday, as strength in the Chinese consumer sector was offset
by a 3 percent loss for China oil giant CNOOC Ltd, whose
first-half profit fell twice as much as the market had expected.
Encouraging corporate earnings, along with mainland Chinese
media reports of possible government moves to boost consumption,
helped onshore China markets have their best day in almost two
weeks.
Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings
enjoyed its best day in 9-1/2 months, jumping 6 percent on a
series of broker upgrades after reporting better-than-expected
first half net profit on Monday.
"Companies like Tingyi are the ones that have seen high
growth rates in the past but, like China, are slowing down.
Investors will have to get used to their slower rates of growth,
but their market share still offers some defensive cover," said
Edward Huang, an equity analyst with Haitong International
Securities.
Helped by Tingyi's jump, the Hang Seng Index pared
early losses and ended down 0.02 percent at 20,100.1. Since Aug.
6, the index has closed above 20,000 every day except one.
Turnover in Hong Kong improved 14 percent from Monday, while
Shanghai volume rose 30 percent, but both remained on par with
their 20-day moving averages.
The large cap-focused CSI300 Index of the top
listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, as did the
Shanghai Composite Index of more than 950 companies. For
both indexes, Tuesday was their best day since Aug. 9.
Tingyi's Tuesday close was its highest since April 2. For
the year, it is now down 6.4 percent, compared with the Hang
Seng's 9 percent gain.
Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the stock from "hold" to
"buy" while increasing their target price by 16 percent from
HK$20.60 to HK$23.90.
"(Tingyi's earnings) turnaround was driven by low input
costs and, more importantly, market share gains," they said in a
report dated Aug. 21, adding this is the first time Tingyi has
held the biggest market share in noodles, tea, water and juice
sectors.
The sector was also helped by an Economic Information Daily
newspaper report that several Chinese ministries are mulling new
policies to bolster domestic consumption later this year, to
arrest the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Premium alcohol producers, Shanghai-listed Kweichow Moutai
and Shenzhen-listed Wuliangye played
leading roles. They extended gains after Wuliangye posted on
Sunday a 50 percent rise in net profit, largely in line with the
its guidance.
Both stocks have outperformed the broader onshore Chinese
market this year, although investors took some profits after
Moutai posted underwhelming first half earnings.
Moutai is still up 22 percent this year, while Wuliangye has
risen 7.6 percent, compared with the 1.4 percent drop for the
CSI300 Index.
CNOOC SINKS AFTER EARNINGS MISS
CNOOC Ltd, China's leading offshore oil producer,
slipped 3 percent, with losses accelerating after it posted at
midday first half net profit that fell 19 percent from a year
earlier.
It also cut its dividend by 40 percent to make room for its
$15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc
. Tuesday's fall was CNOOC's biggest in a month, and the
stock closed at its lowest since July 27.
Chinese independent power producers (IPP) were also weak.
China Resources Power, which hit a near two-year
closing high on Monday on encouraging first half profit, slipped
0.7 percent.
China Resources Power is still up almost 14 percent this year
and has outperformed the broader market, as have IPP stocks,
thanks to falling coal prices and interest rate hikes. But
analysts such as those from JP Morgan are advising investors
take profits from the sector.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)