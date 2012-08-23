(Updates to close)
* HSI climbs 1.2 pct, CSI300 up 0.3 pct
* China Telecom leads sector higher, buoyed by its earnings
* PetroChina, Bank of China firmer ahead of earnings
* Li Ning hit by underwhelming earnings, warns of possible
loss
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares produced
their best day in almost three weeks on Thursday, lifted by
broader strength in riskier sectors after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled more policy easing is likely on the way.
Hopes for further easing in China were more muted despite a
private survey showing manufacturing in the mainland contracted
at its sharpest pace in nine months in August, which is likely
to delay any imminent recovery for the country's companies.
The Chinese central bank completed its largest weekly
injection of funds into the financial system in seven months - a
move traders saw as a substitute for a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio.
Despite that cash injection, Shanghai volumes declined
slightly from Wednesday. Turnover in Hong Kong improved
marginally, but stayed lackluster.
Mainland Chinese markets ended a choppy session slightly
higher. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3
percent, moving in the same 30-point range for a third-straight
session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2 percent to close at
20,132.2, bouncing off a three-week low produced on Wednesday
and returning above the 20,000 level that has supported the
benchmark for all but two sessions in almost three weeks.
Turnover improved and was the highest this week to date.
"This data does not point to a recovery trend but the pace
of the slowdown seems to have slowed down...looks like an
earnings recovery will be delayed, maybe till the fourth quarter
or early next year," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst.
"Downstream sectors such as retail and other consumer names
are still early in their destocking cycle, but the upstream ones
like resources and industrials are probably mid-cycle," added
Lam, who tips defensive plays such as Chinese telcos.
China Telecom, the smallest of three players in
that sector, jumped 6.7 percent to close at its highest since
March 19, extending gains after it posted earnings that were
largely in line with expectations.
JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from "neutral" to
"overweight" in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their previous
concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by the
company's affirmation that it will focus on project returns and
expects no near-term regulatory changes.
China Unicom, the sector's second-largest player,
jumped 4 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day. It is
down 20 percent this year, compared with a 9.2 percent gain for
the Hang Seng Index.
Partly due to its high valuation, Unicom has lagged its
sector rivals and the broader market this year. Unicom surged 47
percent in 2011, outperforming sector rivals and the Hang Seng
Index's 20 percent slump.
After markets closed, Unicom posted a 2 percent fall in
quarterly net profit, largely in line with market forecasts as
handset subsidies weighed on its bottomline.
China's sportswear sector is likely to suffer the brunt of
the country's inventory problem. China flash PMI data on
Thursday showed the highest inventory numbers on record in the
country's factories.
Li Ning, the country's most recognisable sports
brand, lost 3.8 percent after it posted underwhelming first half
earnings late on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for
the year.
Hong Kong property conglomerates jumped after both posted
encouraging first half corporate earnings. Wharf Holdings
and Henderson Land both rose 4.7 percent.
CHINA BANKS, PETROCHINA STRONGER
Chinese banks were broadly higher ahead of Bank of China's
first half corporate earnings. It posted a 5.1 percent
rise in second-quarter net profit after markets closed, its
slowly quarterly profit growth in more than three years, but
matched forecasts.
It jumped 1.4 percent on the day and is now up 4.5 percent
on the year, the best performer among the "Big Four" Chinese
banks in Hong Kong.
PetroChina , rose 0.8 percent
ahead of its earnings. After markets closed, the country's
dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries posted
a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts,
weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses
in refining and chemicals.
PetroChina is now up 0.5 percent in Hong Kong in 2012 and
trading at a 5 percent discount to its 12-month forward earnings
multiple and a 25 percent discount to its 12-month forward
price-to-book multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Five of 33 analysts downgraded their earnings-per-share
estimates for PetroChina by an average of 6.9 percent in the
last 30 days, according to StarMine.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)