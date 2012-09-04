(Updates to close)

* HSI slips 0.7 pct, CSI300 down 1.1 pct

* Hong Kong turnover nearly half 20-day moving average

* CSR sinks, delayed orders could cut earnings

* Moutai soars after announcing price increases

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares on Tuesday fell to their lowest close since July 27, with plays on the global economy among the bigger losers as investors continued to exit counters judged to have grim outlooks.

And with profits likely to remain under pressure as economic data from China shows little signs of a pickup in growth, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Macquarie have started trimming expectations for returns.

In downbeat earnings post-mortems, the brokerages cited issues relating to shrinking margins, rising inventories and higher financing costs for Chinese corporates, adding to the gloom on Tuesday.

Mainland Chinese markets, which rose on Monday, returned to levels not seen since early 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.1 percent at its lowest since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong declined 1 percent, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.7 percent as turnover fell to nearly half its 20-day moving average.

"Everybody's still very cautious with so much uncertainty about the Chinese economy," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's director of asset management.

"But even then, it's tough to make any substantial positional changes because there are so few counterparties in the market with turnover so low," Wong added.

Shares of Li & Fung, the global supply chain manager for U.S. retail giants Walmart and Target , fell 2.7 percent to its lowest close in 11 months.

It has lost more than 25 percent since posting weak first-half operating profits on Aug. 9 that triggered a slew of broker downgrades on fears of sluggish demand from the United States, Europe and China.

CSR Corp slid 7.8 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 17, bucking broader strength in the Chinese railway sector after analysts warned of a risk of an earnings downgrade in the third quarter if new orders keep being delayed.

CICC analysts said that with market expectations high after CSR's good first half, the stock price correction will be major if there are more signs profit could wane. CSR is still up 9 percent in 2012, compared to the Hang Seng Index' 5.4 percent gain.

Tuesday's losses in mainland markets were limited by strong gains by premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai, which said it will raise prices on some of its products by as much as 30 percent.

Moutai jumped 6.2 percent in its best day in almost two years at the resumption of trade after its shares were suspended on Monday pending this announcement.

The stock is now up 21 percent this year, as investors rewarded its earnings visibility and healthier balance sheets in a market that could have a third-straight year of losses. The CSI300 Index is now down 6 percent in 2012.

Moutai's consumer sector peers also saw some strength after state-run Shanghai Securities News reported that Beijing is targetting an 80 percent rise in retail sales by 2015. It said the target is in the country's first five-year plan for domestic trade, which aims to stimulate consumption.

Shares of Suning Appliance, China's largest home appliance retail chain operator, jumped 4.1 percent in Shenzhen.

GOLDMAN SACHS, CREDIT SUISSE CUT CHINA FORECASTS

The move to encourage consumer spending in China was one of several policy tweaks after two surveys released over the last three days showed China's manufacturing sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders.

More data is expected this Sunday, when Beijing will release August data for inflation, industrial output, urban investment and retail sales. Data for trade, money supply and loan growth is expected from Monday.

In a report on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected the earnings slowdown to spill into next year. Goldman cut its forecasts for 2013 earnings growth for MSCI China by 30 percent.

Credit Suisse cuts its 12-month target for the China Enterprises index by 8 percent to 12,000, assuming flat earnings growth for the next three years and a lower medium-term growth of 5 percent.

On Tuesday, that index closed at 9,195.8, so the revised forecast still sees a potential 30 percent rise. Credit Suisse said low valuations could lift shares over the next three to six months.

Chinese shares in Hong Kong currently trade at 6.7 times forward 12-month earnings, well below their five-year average of 10.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credit Suisse also cut its rating on the banking sector to "marketweight" from "overweight" including a downgrade from "neutral" to "underperform" for the Hong Kong shares of China Minsheng Bank.

The Chinese banking sector was broadly weaker on Tuesday, with Minsheng dropping 3.9 percent in volume more than double its 30-day moving average. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)