(Updates to midday)

* HSI climbs 2.4 pct, on track for best day in 2 months

* CSI300 surges 5.2 pct, set for best day since Oct 2009

* Midday HK turnover, Shanghai volume highest since March

* Chinese industrials jump on project-approvals news

* AIA jumps after AIG sold stake at premium

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Mainland Chinese markets soared on Friday, outperforming others in Asia and also lifting Hong Kong shares, after state-run media reported more infrastructure project approvals, adding to signs that Beijing is accelerating spending to bolster growth.

Markets were also buoyed by the European Central Bank's decision to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme, aimed at bringing painfully high borrowing costs in some countries.

The machinery, cement and steel sectors were among the outperformers. Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry spiked the maximum 10 percent in Shenzhen and 7.4 percent in Hong Kong.

The latest approvals are on top of ones for 24 railway projects, reported by state media on Thursday. The total value of projects approved this week by the National Development and Reform Commission is more than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion), according to the China Securities Journal.

"These reports are a good signal that the Chinese government is prepared to do something, although these projects will take a few years to complete and won't immediately improve data in the near term," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

"It's still premature to see if this will trigger a rally from here, although investors should prepare to ride a technical rebound," Lam added.

At midday, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings surged 5.2 percent to its highest since Aug. 14, outperforming Asian peers.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 4.2 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.4 percent.

Hong Kong markets got a strong lift and not just from short-covering, traders said, with long-only funds picking up stocks and positioning for a rally in the wake of the China stimulus and lowered risks from the eurozone.

Midday Hong Kong turnover and Shanghai volume were the highest since March.

Angang Steel soared 9.3 percent in Hong Kong and 5.3 percent in Shenzhen. In 2012, it is still down more than 30 percent in Hong Kong and almost 22 percent in Shenzhen.

Anhui Conch Cement spiked 7.8 percent in Hong Kong and 9.1 percent in Shanghai.

The reports of expedited infrastructure project approvals came ahead of a slew of economic data from Sunday that is expected to show the Chinese economy limping through August, set to slow for a seventh-straight quarter.

Shares of AIA Group Ltd jumped 5.3 percent to HK27.70. Its former parent, bailed-out American International Group, raised about $2 billion after pricing a stake sale at a 0.8 percent premium to its Thursday closing price of HK$26.30. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)