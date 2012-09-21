(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.8 pct, midday turnover lowest since Sept 4

* H-shares +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.5 pct

* CNOOC rebounds, but claws back barely half of Thursday's loss

* Li & Fung slides after new Wal-Mart sourcing deal

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong and China shares rose by midday on Friday, helped by strength in commodities-related sectors with risk appetite gingerly improving after oil prices saw some respite at the end of a volatile week.

Hong Kong markets are set to see gains on the week, holding onto strength from a stimulus-led rally in the previous two weeks partly on an outperformance in the Hong Kong property sector.

"In this QE (quantitative easing) environment, real asset-related stocks are going to be more valued," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

On the week so far, the Hang Seng Index is up 0.6 percent and set for its third-straight weekly gain. The two mainland indices are, however, poised for their worst week since October last year.

Underscoring weakness in the mainland, China Molybdenum Co Ltd raised just one-sixth of its initial fundraising plan through a share offering in Shanghai, reflecting concerns over steel-related firms amid a slowing economy and sending its Hong Kong shares down 10 percent.

On Friday, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings inched 0.6 percent higher at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent. Both indices bounced off Thursday's close, which were their lowest since early 2009.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent, while the Hang Seng Index ended the morning up 0.8 percent.

Turnover at midday in Hong Kong was at its lowest since Sept. 4, while Shanghai bourse volume in morning trade was similar to Thursday's levels.

Chinese energy majors were among the top index boosts in both markets. PetroChina rose 0.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.6 percent in Shanghai. CNOOC Ltd firmed 1.4 percent, recovering barely half of Thursday's 3.5 percent dive.

Gold miners were also strong, with the top player in the sector Zijin Mining up 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 3.5 percent in Shanghai.

WEAK LINKS: CHINESE BANKING A-SHARES, LI & FUNG

The Chinese banking sector limited gains in mainland Chinese markets after the state-run China Securities Journal newspaper reported commercial banks may reduce dividend payouts to improve profitability and strengthen their balance sheets.

In Shanghai, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slipped 0.3 percent, Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) shed 0.4 percent.

Li & Fung sank 2.7 percent to its lowest in slightly more than a week after it outlined late on Thursday a new sourcing agreement between its unit, Direct Sourcing Group Pte Ltd, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc that supersedes the previous buying deals made in January 2010. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)