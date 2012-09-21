(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.8 pct, midday turnover lowest since Sept 4
* H-shares +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.5 pct
* CNOOC rebounds, but claws back barely half of Thursday's
loss
* Li & Fung slides after new Wal-Mart sourcing deal
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong and China shares
rose by midday on Friday, helped by strength in
commodities-related sectors with risk appetite gingerly
improving after oil prices saw some respite at the end of a
volatile week.
Hong Kong markets are set to see gains on the week, holding
onto strength from a stimulus-led rally in the previous two
weeks partly on an outperformance in the Hong Kong property
sector.
"In this QE (quantitative easing) environment, real
asset-related stocks are going to be more valued," said Jackson
Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
On the week so far, the Hang Seng Index is up 0.6
percent and set for its third-straight weekly gain. The two
mainland indices are, however, poised for their worst week since
October last year.
Underscoring weakness in the mainland, China Molybdenum Co
Ltd raised just one-sixth of its initial fundraising
plan through a share offering in Shanghai, reflecting concerns
over steel-related firms amid a slowing economy and sending its
Hong Kong shares down 10 percent.
On Friday, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings inched 0.6 percent higher at midday, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent. Both
indices bounced off Thursday's close, which were their lowest
since early 2009.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent, while the Hang Seng
Index ended the morning up 0.8 percent.
Turnover at midday in Hong Kong was at its lowest since
Sept. 4, while Shanghai bourse volume in morning trade was
similar to Thursday's levels.
Chinese energy majors were among the top index boosts in
both markets. PetroChina rose 0.8 percent
in Hong Kong and 0.6 percent in Shanghai. CNOOC Ltd
firmed 1.4 percent, recovering barely half of Thursday's 3.5
percent dive.
Gold miners were also strong, with the top player in the
sector Zijin Mining up 2.6 percent in Hong
Kong and 3.5 percent in Shanghai.
WEAK LINKS: CHINESE BANKING A-SHARES, LI & FUNG
The Chinese banking sector limited gains in mainland Chinese
markets after the state-run China Securities Journal newspaper
reported commercial banks may reduce dividend payouts to improve
profitability and strengthen their balance sheets.
In Shanghai, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
slipped 0.3 percent, Agricultural Bank of China
(AgBank) shed 0.4 percent.
Li & Fung sank 2.7 percent to its lowest in
slightly more than a week after it outlined late on Thursday a
new sourcing agreement between its unit, Direct Sourcing Group
Pte Ltd, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc that supersedes the
previous buying deals made in January 2010.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)