By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 4 Hong Kong shares ended their
best week in six on a weaker note, as investors on Friday took
profit on outperformers in the past two days after the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled growing concern about its stimulative
monetary policy.
The Fed's asset-purchase programme has been among the chief
reasons for the swelling inflows that have buoyed markets in the
Chinese territory. Reticence in the latest Fed minutes about
further growing its $2.9 trillion balance sheet could limit
capital flows.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent from Thursday's
19-month high, but posted its best weekly showing since the one
that ended Nov. 23, rising 2.9 percent. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped
4.9 percent this week despite slipping 0.4 percent on Friday.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-shares closed up 0.1 percent on the day and 1.8
percent for the holiday-shortened week. The Shanghai Composite
Index rose 0.4 percent on Friday and 2 percent this
week.
Hong Kong turnover stayed above its 20-day moving average,
but slipped to the lowest in the first three trading days of the
year. Shanghai's volume on the first trading day in 2013 after a
three-day New Year break was its best in more than a week.
"I won't be too worried about the Fed changing their tone at
this point, the U.S. economy will need to improve further from
here before that will happen," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB-Kay Hian's
Shanghai-based head of China research.
"We are coming off overbought levels today. This
cyclical-led rally in offshore Chinese shares should continue in
the next few weeks, China's improving economic data will help,"
Wang added.
Relative strength index (RSI) readings suggest that mainland
Chinese indexes are at their most overbought levels since
October 2010, while slim losses on the day pushed the China
Enterprises Index marginally off that milestone.
Shares of HSBC Holdings slid 1.6 percent
from Thursday's 20-month closing high and were the Hang Seng
Index's top drag. China-focused footwear retailer Belle
International tumbled 3.2 percent on Friday after
closing at a record high the day before.
Chinese non-banking financial and coal stocks were broadly
weaker after leading the surge in the first two trading days of
2013 after a last minute U.S. deal averted the fiscal cliff.
Yanzhou Coal, which gained a total of 10 percent
on Wednesday and Thursday after diving 23 percent in 2012,
declined 0.9 percent from Thursday's near-eight month high.
Shares of China Life Insurance slipped 0.4 percent
in Hong Kong from Thursday's 18-month high, while Ping An
Insurance, its smaller rival, dropped 0.5 percent.
The mainland's securities regulator said last weekend that
it plans to allow eligible securities houses and insurers' asset
management units to develop and manage mutual funds in a bid to
reinvigorate an industry struggling to produce returns for
investors.
This follows an announcement last week allowing brokerages
to sell subordinated debt, and the Chinese central bank pledging
to quicken the pace of financial sector reform.
SMALL GAINS FOR A-SHARES
Chinese insurers, along with urbanization-related counters,
helped mainland Chinese indexes reverse midday losses in a
volatile first trading day after an extended New Year holiday.
Both benchmarks had started Friday up more than 1 percent.
In Shanghai, Ping An Insurance gained 4 percent,
while China Railway Group soared 5.9 percent and
Jiangxi Copper spiked 5.7 percent.
Chinese property counters were also strong, with the
Shanghai property sub-index an outperformer among
sectors, up 1.9 percent after a string of favourable sales
reported for December in the last few days.
Poly Real Estate gained 4.3 percent, while China
Vanke's Shenzhen-listed A-shares stayed suspended.
Speculation was rife in news media in Hong Kong and the mainland
about its impending B-shares relisting in Hong Kong.
In Hong Kong, the Chinese property sector was broadly weaker
after seeing strong gains earlier this week. Hopson Development
was an outlier, jumping 10.5 percent to close at
HK$16.06, its highest since May 2008.
In a note dated Jan. 3, Citi analysts upgraded their target
price for Hopson by 27 percent to HK$25.16, saying its land bank
in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Tianjin should make Hopson
the biggest beneficiary as the Chinese land market heats up.
Thomson Reuters IFR reported earlier this week that Hopson
will embark on a series of fixed income investor update meetings
from Jan. 7. Such meetings are often used to test appetite and
could result in a subsequent deal.
Country Garden's and Kaisa Group's
successful tapping of the credit market on Thursday has raised
hopes of a similar fund-raising move that will not dilute equity
stakes.