* HSI -0.4 pct, H-shares flat, CSI300 +1.3 pct
* China president's warning on macro risks largely shrugged
off
* Agricultural tech, construction buoyed by land reform
pledge
By Clement Tan and Alice Woodhouse
HONG KONG, Dec 4 Shanghai shares hit their
highest in nearly three months early on Wednesday, helping to
pare losses in Hong Kong, on expectations that Beijing could
move faster on reforms.
Agricultural technology and construction-related counters
spiked after the official Xinhua news agency reported that
China's decision-making Politburo will push forward with land
reforms in a steady rollout of its plan for "new urbanisation".
At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.3
percent at its highest intra-day level since Sept. 12. The
CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings also spiked 1.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 percent to 23,827.1
points after sliding by as much as 1.3 percent at one point. The
China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was flat.
Mainland gains came in markedly higher Shanghai volumes,
which at midday have nearly surpassed Tuesday's full day total.
In another bullish measure, only 14 of 300 components on the
CSI300 index were lower by the lunch trading break.
"Last night's Xinhua report is about land reforms. There was
no strong language on property curbs, so the interpretation is
that there will not be more from the central government, leaving
it to the local governments," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at
Bank of Communications International.
Chinese property A-shares were broadly higher. China Vanke
, the country's largest developer by sales, climbed
1.2 percent in Shenzhen, moving further away from a near
five-month low it recorded on Monday.
First Tractor Limited rose 4.1 percent
in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong after China's Politburo
discussed accelerating the development of modern agriculture at
a late November meeting, spurring hopes the firm may benefit as
China's smallholdings are consolidated into larger farms.
Attendees at the meeting discussed the need to optimise land
use and efficiency, and to develop policies to better coordinate
land management while ensuring food security and protecting the
amount of arable land.
Anhui Conch Cement rose 2.8 percent in
Shanghai and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong, while China State
Construction Engineering soared 4.2 percent in
Shanghai.
Nomura analyst Yang Luo said in a research note that while
cement prices may rise further in the next two to three weeks,
particularly in East China and mainly on capacity shutdowns that
have limited supply and inventory levels, he expects demand
growth to contract in the new year.
2014 MACRO RISKS
Markets largely shrugged off a warning from China's
President Xi Jinping in the same Xinhua article that the world's
second-largest economy faces "challenges and opportunities" due
to profound and complex changes" in the global and domestic
environment.
"I wouldn't stand in front of the onrushing train at the
moment. People clearly are eager for markets to rise more and
are more focused on returns rather than the looming macro risks
for the new year," Hong said.
Shanghai port-related and Chinese non-banking financial
counters were buoyed by a People's Bank of China statement that
the country will begin rolling out financial reforms in the
Shanghai free trade zone within three months.
China's central bank on Tuesday published new rules on
credit information firms, in a move to improve the country's
nascent credit appraisal system to help banks better evaluate
risks.
Shippers were further buoyed by rising dry bulk freight
rates as the Baltic Dry Index climbed another 3.1
percent to swell to its highest since mid-October. China
Shipping Container Lines soared 3.9 percent
in Hong Kong and 9.9 percent in Shanghai.
ZTE Corp was up 0.4 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.6 percent in Shenzhen after the official Shanghai
Securities News reported that Beijing will likely issue three 4G
mobile network licenses to operators including China Mobile
sometime between Dec. 6 and 18.
In Hong Kong, China Mobile slipped 0.4 percent, while its
smaller rival China Unicom shed 0.7 percent.
Chinese coal-related counters underperformed after the
official China Securities Journal reported that China's top
economic planning agency may raise energy-saving incentives,
without citing its source of information.
China Shenhua Energy , the country's
largest coal producer, slid 1 percent in Hong Kong and inched up
0.4 percent in Shanghai.