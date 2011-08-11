HONG KONG Aug 11 China shares saw their biggest daily gain in a month on Thursday as investors bet that economic weakness in the West will prompt Chinese authorities to hold off on further interest rate rises, but Hong Kong stocks fell, succumbing to global market weakness.

The China Securities Journal reported on Thursday that regulators had recently settled on a policy of "directional easing", anticipating that inflation was peaking and monetary settings can ease slightly.

Talk that China's national pension fund was buying large-cap shares after recent heavy losses also lent support to mainland stocks, particularly cyclical plays. [ID:nL3E7JB0IO]

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained for a second-straight session, finishing up 1.3 percent at 2,581.5 points. It is down 1.7 percent on the week to date, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's .HSI 6.5 percent loss.\

"No matter whether pension funds flow in or not, the index has hovered around very low levels, so funds are still willing to buy some cheap shares for long-term investment," said Cheng Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index .HSI, meanwhile, resumed its downward spiral after heavy losses on Wall Street overnight as global investors continued to sell riskier assets.

The benchmark finished down nearly 1 percent at 19,595.1 points, but like most other regional markets it pulled off its early lows as U.S. stock futures SPc1 rebounded.

Turnover fell to its lowest in five sessions, suggesting investors were resisting buying into the weakness as worries about the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis offset increasingly attractive valuations.

"Hong Kong is a developed market that trades like an emerging one. If it goes down, it goes down much faster than anybody else," said Hong Hao, CICC's global strategist.

Analysts said Chinese authorities had sought to stabilise markets as volatility surged in the wake of Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and as European bank shares plunged on worries about their exposure to euro zone debt.

The Shanghai A-shares index .SSEA, for example, trades at 11.2 times forward 12-month earnings which is the lowest in at least 8 years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Large cap cyclical stocks, more sensitive to policy loosening, were the biggest boost to the Shanghai benchmark on Thrusday. Among them, PetroChina Co Ltd (601857.SS), China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (601088.SS) and Bank of China (601988.SS).

Airlines, potential beneficiaries of a stronger Chinese currency in their global transactions, also outperformed after the yuan exchange rate hit a record high.[CNY/]

China Eastern Airlines Corp (600115.SS), the third-most active shares and the biggest gainers on the Shanghai market, jumped its 10 percent daily limit, while China Southern Airlines Co (600029.SS) rose 7.0 percent.

One sign that investors in Shanghai are getting more optimistic about markets than their peers in Hong Kong is the rise of the Hang Seng A/H premium index .HSCAHPI, which measures the valuation differential between shares of Chinese companies listed in the two markets. The index hit a 14-month high and has risen steadily all month.

EUROPE, EARNINGS WEIGH ON HONG KONG

Shares of Europe's biggest lender, HSBC (0005.HK), fell nearly 3 percent in Hong Kong and were a major drag on the benchmark index as concerns spread that France or Italy may be engulfed by the region's debt crisis.

Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) also weighed hard on the index, losing almost 5 percent after reporting its slowest first-half profit growth in nearly four years [ID:nL3E7JA2MK].

China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK) outperformed the broader market and its peers after hitting a two-year low at the open, on hopes that a potential stake sale by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) could remove an overhang that has pressured the stock all year.

It currently trades at the lowest forward valuations since listing and a whopping 52 percent below its historical median forward multiples, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. Part of the move up was a result of short-covering, a trader at an American brokerage said, adding that people could look to go long the stock while shorting Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK) or Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK) heading into the expiry of BofA's lock-up expiry on August 29. [ID:nN1E77915Q]