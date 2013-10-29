* HSI down 0.13 pct, H-shares up 0.58 pct, CSI300 down 0.62 pct

* Banks up on strong earnings, liquidity injections in Shanghai

* Shanghai FTZ stocks, ChiNext continue to correct after rallies

By Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 China's primary share indexes eased on Tuesday despite strong performance by mainland banks, as an ongoing exodus from overbought small-cap stocks and Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ) issues dragged.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.13 percent at midday, but the mainland component of the index was up 0.58 percent, lifted primarily by Chinese banks listed in Hong Kong.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, was up more than 1.5 percent at one point in the morning, thanks to strengthening financial shares, but then corrected to end down 0.62 percent pct. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.07 percent at midday.

Investors also had reason to exhale after the People's Bank of China injected 13 billion yuan ($2.14 billion) into the country's interbank market, the first time it has conducted open market operations since Oct. 15.

Rates had been edging up to end at their highest level since June on Friday, and some were concerned the market was set to reenact the cash squeeze that occurred in late June that saw Chinese equities markets tank on fears that the short-term crunch signalled deeper tightening.

Bank stocks were also buoyed by data on Monday showing that year-on-year growth of total assets at mid-sized Chinese banks exceeded growth of liabilities in September for the first time in 2013. That implies an increase in shareholders' equity at these banks.

Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong, said that in addition to the cash injection by China's central bank, a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit at China Construction Bank had also inspired confidence.

"CCB's performance was a little bit lower than market expectations, but because the share price had dropped a lot already last week, there was a technical rebound."

However, primary mainland indexes gave up most of their gains by midday, yanked back primarily by stocks related to the Shanghai free trade zone and by dairy manufacturer Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial.

Shanghai FTZ-related stocks have been steadily backing off from a rally that saw shares in companies such as Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development gain over 300 percent in less than a month from late August to late September.

With the absence of more specific policies and timelines for reforms and policy adjustments, equity investors appear to have begun to steadily take profits even as speculation in real estate around the zone has intensified.

Shenzhen's ChiNext board, which focuses on smaller companies such as high-growth technology start-ups, continued to see its recent rally deflate, falling nearly 5 percent by midday. The index was up as much as 80 percent for the year earlier this month, trading at 55 times its average price-to-earnings ratio compared with 14.8 times for the CSI300 index. It has fallen about 12 percent over the last 5 trading sessions.

Analysts attributed the rally primarily to speculators trying to push up small cap stocks.

"Right now this is about the small-caps, which are still correcting," said Zhang Yanbin, analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai, adding that while he expects the correction to continue to drag on wider indexes, he sees the SSEC staying above 2,100 points for the foreseable future.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, PetroChina Co Ltd , Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines , and China Merchants Bank are among companies due to report quarterly earnings later in the day.