HONG KONG, Sept 5 China shares rose for a sixth straight day on Friday, with port stocks leading gains, while the Hong Kong market was hurt by profit-taking.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index edged down 0.3 percent at 25,231.27 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong's benchmark index has added 2.0 percent this week, while the HSCE was on track to have its best week in six, with a rise of 3.5 percent at midday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.4 percent, taking gains for the week to 4.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.3 percent at 2,313.86 points and was 4.4 percent up for the week, positioning this week to be the best since the one ended last Sept. 13.

China markets will be shut on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, while Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

"The Hong Kong market is consolidating but we still have more room to go up," said Jackson Wong, associate director at United Simsen Securities in Hong Kong.

"Whenever the A-shares can go up a little bit more, then that would lift the sentiment in Hong Kong," said Wong.

He said further momentum for the mainland markets could come from the coming cross-border equity link, which will give foreign investors the chance to chase undervalued A-shares.

Shares in Chinese port operators soared on the government's plans to support the shipping industry. Ningbo Port surged the maximum allowed 10 percent and Tianjin Port Holdings climbed 3.9 percent.

Shanghai International Port Group surged 8.5 percent, also buoyed by reports saying preliminary guidelines for development of financial services in Shanghai's free trade zone have been set. Related stocks were broadly stronger.

Train-makers China CNR and CSR Corporation , both of which did not trade on Thursday, rose about 2 percent when trading resumed on Friday. Trade resumed after both denied that the government was looking to merge them.

Among the biggest drags on the Hang Seng, Tencent Holdings slid 1 percent and PetroChina 1.4 percent.

Markets are bracing for a slew of China August economic data over the coming week. Trade is due on Monday, inflation on Thursday and urban investment, industrial output and retail sales on Saturday. Monthly money supply and loan growth figures are expected between Sept. 10 and 15. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)