* CSI300 -0.2 pct, SSEC -0.5 pct, HSI -0.08 pct, HSCE +0.63 pct

* Investors takes profit in blue chips, but no huge money outflow

* HK weakens by oil shares after the U.S. crude futures dropped

By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 China stocks were mixed on Friday, with profit-taking in financial shares weakening mainland indexes, while Hong Kong was little changed despite weakness in oil-related shares after U.S. crude futures dropped.

The CSI300 index fell 4.13 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,575.62 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 12.89 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,472.71. The Hang Seng index added 18.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,038.23.

Analysts said investors were growing cautious over the sustainability of the market's rapid ascent due to the upcoming launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect programme, but there was no sign of net outflows.

"The indexes are falling mainly due to profit-taking. But I think despite becoming more wary, investors are not pulling away from the market," said Li Zheming, analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian.

Hong Kong shares had wide swings in the morning trading session and finished low, dragged down by oil shares after U.S. crude futures declined.

Analysts said the impact from the U.S. markets is limited on the Hong Kong's. "They are still standing at high level but already losing some of the momentum, same as the A-share." said Ben Kwong, head of research and director of KGI Asia in Hong Kong.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong continues to shrink.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.35 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 7.26 billion shares.

Total volume of shares traded in Hong Kong was 35.72 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney, Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)