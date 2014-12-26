* CSI300 +1.5 pct, SSEC +1.2 pct

* RRR cut seen less likely after PCOB eases loan-deposit rules

* Hong Kong markets closed Dec 25-26; reopen Dec 29

By Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 China stocks rose on Friday, led by strength in the financial sector, with analysts saying that investors were still chasing financial shares after China further eased liquidity conditions for banks.

"The sector itself is still undervalued, so it will further attract investment in the short-to-medium term," said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.

The CSI300 index rose 1.5 percent to 3,386.36 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2 percent to 3,110.77 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 2.0 percent to 3,402, 15.64 points above the current value of the underlying index.

For the week, the CSI300 and SSEC indexes were both set to rise 0.1 percent.

Local media reported that China's central bank is planning to include interbank lending by non-bank financial institutions as part of the calculated deposit base, which will expand the base for calculating loan-to-deposit ratios.

"After the move, market players lowered their expectation of a reserve requirement ratio cut and many of them think it will be not effective to help the real economy," Du said.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 125.84.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 24.96 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.41 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.7 billion shares.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 2.0 percent, to 3,402, a spread of 15.6 points below the current value of the underlying index.

Hong Kong markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday, and will reopen for trade on Dec 29. (Additional Reporting the Shanghai newsroom)