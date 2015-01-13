* CSI300 +0.3 pct, SSEC +0.3 pct

By Sue-Lin Wong

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China stocks edged up slightly at midday Tuesday, buoyed by small caps including information technology stocks.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,523.85 points at the end of the morning. The Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.3 percent, to 3,237.83 points.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent, to 24,154.94 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose by the same percentage, to 12,073.56.

ChiNext, China's small cap growth index, rose 1.14 percent and the Shenzhen A Share Index, known for its small cap and technology shares, was up at 0.93 percent.

Better-than-expected December trade data did not have an impact on share movements.

Analysts said the ChiNext and Shenzhen indexes outperformed because of the anticipated launch soon of a Shenzhen Stock Connect, which would give offshore investors access to Shenzhen shares.

Prior to the launch of the Shanghai Stock Connect in late 2014, investors purchased blue-chip shares, helping fuel a rally in China markets.

Prior to Tuesday, the main China indexes fell for three straight sessions.

"Overall the market is performing quite well," said Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities.

He added that he sees the recent declines as "just a dip in an ongoing rise over a longer period" though an adjustment period may continue for a while.

Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holding Co. leapt to a 10-month high and hit its 10 percent limit after the drugmaker announced it would raise 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) from private investors.

The government regulator approved China's "New Silk Road" project, according to local media reports. Jiangsu Lianyungang Port Co rose 4.26 percent, Xinjiang Youhao Group was up 7.04 percent and Shandong Hi-Road jumped 9.91 percent.

Blue-chip sub-indexes were down at midday. The financial sub-index fell 0.53 percent and the bank sub-index lost 0.2 percent.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 127.19.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.08 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 6.69 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.6 billion shares.

China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)