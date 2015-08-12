* CSI300 -0.4 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI: -1.8 pct

* Bosera suggests clients increase exposure to dollar assets

* Yuan devaluation hits carriers for second day; exporters surge

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 China stocks slipped on Wednesday morning, after the yuan fell sharply for a second day, fuelling fears that money could flow out of the country's equity markets into U.S. dollar assets.

The yuan slid to a four-year low on Wednesday, triggering a surge in export-related stocks, but dealing further blows to sectors that rely heavily on overseas raw materials and energy.

He Kai, a fund manager of Bosera Asset Management, suggested investors increase exposure to U.S. dollar assets, as he expects the yuan to gradually depreciate in the medium to long term.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 4,052.19 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,910.30 points.

Hong Kong stocks also fell, taking their cue from the mainland and sluggish global markets.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.8 percent, to 24,068.29 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0 percent, to 11,043.76.

Chinese air carriers slumped for the second day in both China and Hong Kong, after some analysts downgraded the sector, saying yuan depreciation would hurt bottom lines of such companies with heavy borrowings denominated in foreign currencies.

In Shanghai, China Eastern and China Southern both slumped more than 7 percent by midday, while rival Air China lost 4.4 percent. In Hong Kong, the three companies fell over 5 percent.

Real estate shares also tumbled in Shanghai, after Credit Suisse cautioned investors against the risks of more capital outflows, and called the property sector the biggest loser.

But China-listed textile and garment makers, many export-oriented, extended gains on Wednesday, emerging as an obvious winner in a game where investors hunt for companies that benefit the most from a weaker yuan.

Luthai Textile Co, Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion and Accessories Co and Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co all surged by their 10 percent daily limit.

Other sectors positioned well to gain from a weaker Chinese currency include technology, consumer discretionary and banks, according to Citi. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)