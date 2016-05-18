* CSI300: -1.3 pct; SSEC: -1.7 pct; HSI -1.7 pct
* Sentiment soured by prospects of early U.S. rate hike
* China property shares firm on encouraging data
SHANGHAI, May 18 Shares in China and Hong Kong
shed over 1 percent on Wednesday after comments from Federal
Reserve officials rekindled prospects of a U.S. interest rate
rise as early as June.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.3 percent to
3,045.40 points by the midday break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.7 percent to 2,794.29 points,
with both indexes heading toward a fresh two-month low.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.7 percent
to 19,781.67, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.8 percent.
Sentiment in both markets had already been weak in recent
months amid concerns that signs of recovery in China's economy
may be short lived and worries that top policymakers are growing
more cautious about providing additional stimulus as bad debts
mount.
Indeed, a BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed
investors' Chinese growth expectations have fallen sharply in
May, with 50 percent of investors expecting a weaker economy, up
from 22 percent in April.
Confidence was further hit on Wednesday by overnight
weakness on the Wall Street, after strong U.S. consumer prices
and other economic data added to the case for an early rate
increase, with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan saying he
would push for a hike in June or July.
Small-caps lead the decline in China, with Shenzhen's
start-up board ChiNext slumping 2.8 percent.
Real estate shares bucked the broader market
downdraft after encouraging home price data, but managed only
fractional gains.
China's home prices rose the fastest in two years in April,
with gains in regional centres indicating a broader recovery in
the country's housing market beyond the major cities.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)