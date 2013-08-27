* HSI off 0.3 pct, CSI300 down 0.4 pct, Shanghai -0.2 pct
* Asian markets retreat on Syria worries
* Finance, insurance shares step back after strong Monday
* Trading in PetroChina suspended
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 Hong Kong and China shares took
a breather on Tuesday after strong performances the previous
day, as financial and insurance shares retreated and investors
awaited news from Syria.
Many Asian markets were down on Tuesday after the United
States signalled possible military action against the Syrian
government over a suspected chemical weapons attack.
Chinese markets have been on a gradual recovery trend since
a low point in late June during an unexpected credit crunch
engineered by the central bank. Analysts say sentiment has been
supported by improving mainland economic indicators as promoted
in a report released on Monday by China's National Bureau of
Statistics.
Also bolstering mainland shares has been unexpected
improvement in performance by listed Chinese firms. A report
from Citi Research to clients on Tuesday pointed out that more
than half of the 76 constituent companies in the MSCI China
index beat market expectations.
Earnings for companies in Information technology, utilities
and property contained "upward surprises" while other cyclical
sectors produced slightly positive surprises, Citi wrote.
"Consumer staples is the only sector delivering negative
surprises so far."
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down 0.3 percent
in the morning session at 21,938.71, dragged by the China
Enterprises sub-index, which ended the morning down 0.45
percent.
Mainland markets also mostly flat, with the CSI300 Index
which tracks the largest firms listed in Shanghai and
Shenzhen, down 0.38 percent at midday, and the Shanghai
Composite Index off at 0.19 percent.
Declines for finance, insurance and manufacturing shares
were partly offset by continuing moves into firms expected to
benefit from the recently-approved Shanghai Free Trade Zone.
STAND-OUT STOCKS
Shares in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
rose 1.22 percent to HK$13.38 ($1.73) in
Hong Kong after the company said first-half net profit jumped 50
percent to 1.1 billion yuan.
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the
country's largest carrier by fleet size, dropped 1.7 percent to
two-week lows in Hong Kong after the company said its first-half
net profit fell 19 percent.
Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd
jumped 3.9 percent after the company announced a 10 percent rise
in first-half profit.
Shares in China Merchants Bank fell on
Tuesday in both Hong Kong and Shanghai as the bank attempts to
tap both markets for funds to top up its capital reserves to
mandated levels. In Shanghai, the stock was down 1.3 percent at
midday.
PETROCHINA'S TRADING SUSPENSION
Trading in shares of China's dominant energy producer,
PetroChina Co Ltd , and those of its related
unit Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, were suspended on Tuesday,
according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
A spokesman for PetroChina said it will issue a statement
later Tuesday.
Chinese dairy company Liaoning Huishan Dairy Group plans to
seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday for
an up to $1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on
Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Huishan Dairy, as the largest producer of dairy products in
northeast China is known, could start pre-marketing the deal on
Monday if it gets the go-ahead from the exchange for the IPO,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.